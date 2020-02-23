Lumberton’s Jon Floyd places 4th at states

February 23, 2020 robesonian Sports 0
By: Staff report
Floyd

GREENSBORO — After dropping his first match at the NCHSAA wrestling state championships on Friday, Lumberton senior Jon Floyd rallied.

The 120-pounder reeled off four wins to be the only state placer of the six Robeson County wrestlers that qualified for states, earning a fourth-place finish on Saturday.

Floyd wrestled on the brink of elimination for three matches on Saturday, earning decision wins over Evan Kite from Laney, Fuad Busisou from Athens Drive and William Cline from Providence to earn a spot in the 4A third-place bout. Against Kaiden Fisher from Lake Norman, Floyd lost by fall in the second period.

Four Robeson County wrestlers were still alive entering the second day of the championship. Kenson Sinclair wrestled two matches on Saturday after he lost Friday night in the 4A 152-pound quarterfinals. Sinclair opened Saturday losing a 3-2 decision to Weston Weddington from Mooresville before falling to Tucker Jessup from Leesville Road in the consolation third round.

Lumberton’s Darionte McLaurin lost in his first match of Saturday in the 170-pound 4A bracket to JonLuke Horne from Ashley in an 11-5 decision. St. Pauls’ Ethan Roberts also lost in his first bout in the consolation round; after winning his first match of the 2A 285-pound tournament, he lost in the quarterfinals and was eliminated by Chris Russell from North Lenoir in a second-period pin.

Floyd
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_IMG_4515-1.jpgFloyd

Staff report