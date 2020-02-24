Antioch Christian win first conference title

PEMBROKE — With a 109-89 win Wednesday over USC Aiken, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke men’s basketball team recaptured first place in the Peach Belt Conference with three regular-season games remaining.

But if you ask the Braves about their position, they’ll tell you they’re just getting started.

“With the way we played, I feel like we got the train rolling, we bounced back from a loss, or more say a lesson for us, and now with this win it can really affect how hard we play in the future,” senior forward Shaun Kirk said. “I feel like if we keep this focus it can lead to bigger things and bigger goals.

“Nobody on earth has seen how hard we can really play, and I feel like we have a chance to do that. As long as we stay focused, it’ll come, and everybody will get that chance to see it.”

The Braves sit at 14-3 in league play and 20-5 overall after Wednesday’s win, which moved them ahead of USC Aiken by one game in the standings. UNCP hosts Columbus State Saturday at 3:30 p.m., plays at Francis Marion on Wednesday and hosts Georgia Southwestern March 1.

Braves interim coach Tony Jones says the team is where it is because of the efficiency and all-around skill of the Braves players, but also because they play well together.

“We’re very deep, very versatile, everybody can do something different, everybody can play defense,” Jones said. “We all get along, we have great teammates, we have great young men, there’s no jealousy anywhere and it’s always everybody cheering each other on.”

The team’s depth is displayed in four players averaging 12.6 points or more per game — junior Tyrell Kirk (14.0 points, 3.4 assists per game), sophomore Jordan Ratliffe (13.1 points per game), junior David Strother (12.6 points, 3.8 assists per game) and senior Akia Pruitt (12.6 points, 8.4 rebounds per game) — and nine averaging 4.6 or more. Behind those leaders, the Braves bench is averaging 34.5 points per game.

“The bench effort plays a huge role,” Shaun Kirk said. “It allows us to give those breaks to the starting guys, and it allows us to come in with fresh legs and bring that energy and knock it up to another level, and then everybody gets on that and it’s hard to stop us from there on out.”

“We’re 10 deep,” Jones said. “Everybody on the team can score. Literally everybody, they can defend, they can score, they’re very versatile, and they’re very unselfish as well. Hats off to the guys, they’re very unselfish, they know the offense.”

Because of that depth, the versatility the team has shown and the team’s maturity, Jones says he doesn’t have to do a lot of in-game coaching, but instead trusts his players to execute on the floor.

“We have talent everywhere, so there’s no reason for me to overcoach,” Jones said. “I was doing that early, we had talks, they told me, I adjusted, and this team is very talented so there’s no reason for me to overcoach. If it gets to the very nitty gritty of the game, and I want something to happen, I’ll call it, but the majority of the time I trust anybody to execute the offense.”

The team hasn’t had a lot of adversity on the court, having lost just five games on the season and never losing back-to-back games. But they have overcome some off-court adversity after the unexpected resignation of former head coach Ben Miller in November.

“They just kept their heads down and just worked,” Jones said. “Life comes with its ups and downs, challenges and adversities, and we just talked about it like, ‘hey, we’ve got to keep our heads down and just keep working, one game at a time.’”

“I just feel like we stayed together as a team, through the ups and downs, and it helped us,” Tyrell Kirk said.

One of the team’s five losses came to Saturday’s opponent, Columbus State, on Jan. 11. The Braves are 5-1 playing an opponent for the second time this season.

Two of UNCP’s three remaining games are at home, and the third is at Francis Marion, the team’s shortest PBC road trip. As the team looks to clinch the No. 1 seed in the PBC Tournament, the home crowd could be a factor as they try to play their hardest yet.

“It’s huge. The community comes out, the fans come out, the students come out, we ride the momentum,” Jones said. “If we’re making great plays defensively, they know, they cheer; if we get a good dunk, that momentum, you can see the guys on the court, the guys on the bench, everyone’s into it, and it’s a great thing to see. I’m very thankful for the community, the fans, and the crowds that we accumulate every game, and that’s a huge factor.”

“I feel like it helps us feed off it, it helps us get that extra push,” Shaun Kirk said. “And when we get the extra push it’s hard to slow us down.”

UNC Pembroke's Tyrell Kirk, 10, dribbles in front of teammate Micah Kinsey, 1, during a game earlier this season at the English E. Jones Center in Pembroke. Kirk is the Braves' leading scorer as the team currently sits in first place in the Peach Belt Conference standings.

Chris Stiles Staff Writer