Tournament time: In-county matchup highlights first round of state playoffs

ST. PAULS — Just when the St. Pauls and Red Springs boys basketball teams thought they were done facing off for the 2019-20 season, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state playoff brackets paired the two in-county rivals against each other.

The Bulldogs and Red Devils will meet for the fourth, and most important, time this season on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in St. Pauls in the first round of the 2A tournament.

St. Pauls (21-5) won the first three meetings of the season over Red Springs (11-13), with two coming in close games and one in a blowout. The Bulldogs won in the first round of the Robeson County Shootout, 56-51 on Dec. 19, won at home 74-30 on Jan. 14 and won in Red Springs 52-45 on Feb. 14.

The Bulldogs are 9-5 in the series since 2015.

St. Pauls is the No. 7 seed in the 2A East regional after winning the Three Rivers Conference’s top 2A playoff seed. They advanced to the TRC Tournament final before the event was cancelled due to inclement weather. No. 26-seed Red Springs finished in a tie for fourth in the TRC and is an at-large state tournament selection.

The Bulldogs are looking to advance to the second round for the third time in the last four seasons. Red Springs is returning to the state tournament after missing the playoffs last year.

The matchup between two senior guards, St. Pauls’ Emonta Smith (9.6 points per game) and Red Springs’ Jordan Ferguson (12.0 points, 3.0 assists per game), may be key in determining who wins.

Lady Bulldogs welcome Roanoke Rapids

The St. Pauls girls’ stated goal of a deep state playoff run begins Tuesday when the undefeated Bulldogs host Roanoke Rapids in the first round of the 2A East regional.

The No. 5-seeded Bulldogs (25-0) and No. 28 Roanoke Rapids (15-9) will tip off at 6 p.m. in St. Pauls.

The Yellow Jackets tied for second in the 1A/2A Northern Carolina Conference, at 8-4 in the league, and have advanced to at least the second round in three of the last four seasons.

Roanoke Rapids’ four leading scorers are all sophomores: Ella King (9.9 points, 2.2 steals per game), Logan Abram (8.5 points, 2.0 assists per game), Rylie Wade (8.0 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.6 blocks per game) and Kylie Wade (6.0 points, 9.8 rebounds per game). The Yellow Jackets have just one senior playing significant minutes, Briana Parrott.

St. Pauls is in the state playoffs for the first time since 2016. Should the Bulldogs advance to the second round, they would be home then as well. The Bulldogs are the regular-season champions of the Three Rivers Conference, and advanced to the tournament final before the tournament was cancelled.

Lumberton to face South Central

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton boys basketball team will face a stiff test in its first-round contest in the 4A East regional when the Pirates host South Central Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The Falcons forfeited 10 games, including six conference games, last week due to participation by an ineligible player, falling to a 9-16 record and a 6-6 mark in conference play. Instead of being the top playoff seed from the Eastern Carolina Conference, South Central was projected to be one of the last teams in the field as an at-large selection before they earned an automatic berth by winning the conference tournament and were given a No. 24 seed.

South Central, coached by Chris Cherry, is the defending 4A state champion, though the Falcons lost 12 players from last year’s team. Travon Ward (17.4 points, 2.9 assists per game) is the Falcons’ senior leader, while freshman Daylin Brown (11.0 points, 6.6 assists per game) and sophomore Moses Tufts (9.8 points, 6.1 rebounds per game) are also key players for the team.

Lumberton (21-5) received the No. 9 seed after finishing second in the Sandhills Athletic Conference and losing to Richmond in the SAC Tournament semifinal.

The winner will advance to play No. 8-seed Apex Friendship, who has a first-round bye, in the second round.

Fairmont meets Whiteville in TRC duel

WHITEVILLE — Each of the first two times Fairmont and Whiteville have played this season, the game was a nailbiter. Tuesday they’ll meet a third time, with a trip to the second round in the 2A East regional on the line.

No. 13-seed Whiteville (15-6) will host No. 20 Fairmont (13-12) at 7 p.m. in a matchup of TRC foes.

The Wolfpack won 54-51 in Fairmont on Dec. 13 and 66-63 in Whiteville on Jan. 28.

After a first-round loss in last year’s playoffs, Fairmont looks to return to the success it enjoyed in previous years; the Golden Tornadoes advanced to at least the third round of the state tournament every year from 2012-18, with regional final appearances in 2013 and 2015. Whiteville advanced to the third round in 2016 and regional semifinals in 2017, missed the playoffs in 2018 and lost in the first round last year.

Wendell Smith, Antonio McFadden and Ty Moss are each key scorers for Whiteville, who finished in a tie for first in the TRC with St. Pauls and West Columbus. Fairmont was tied for fourth in the league, and lost to St. Pauls in the TRC Tournament semifinals before the tournament’s cancellation.

Purnell Swett girls travel to Butler

MATTHEWS — The Purnell Swett girls basketball team has come a long way this season, from four wins a year ago to a third-place SAC finish. Now they’ll have to go a long way for their first-round playoff game, as they travel to Matthews to face Butler Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The 4A West regional first-round matchup marks the first playoff appearance for the Rams (15-9) since 2012, as they earned a No. 23 seed.

No. 10-seed Butler (18-9) tied for the regular-season Southwestern Conference title at 13-1 after splitting the season series with Myers Park; the Bulldogs lost to Myers Park in the conference tournament final.

The Bulldogs, coached by Mark Sanders, reached the fourth round of the state playoffs last year, losing to eventual state champion West Forsyth, and have reached at least the second round in three of the last four years and nine of the last 12, including a 2010 state championship.

Butler’s four leading scorers are seniors: Michaela Lane (17.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.9 steals per game), Ashlynn Dotson (11.1 points, 2.4 steals per game), Payton Sutton (9.8 points, 7.0 assists, 4.5 steals per game) and Micahla Funderburk (8.0 points per game). Of the nine players who see significant minutes for the Bulldogs, eight are upperclassmen.

The status of Purnell Swett freshman guard Kylie Chavis (17.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 4.4 steals per game), who injured her ankle in the Rams’ SAC semifinal loss to Seventy-First, was uncertain at press time.

The winner will face No. 7-seed Vance, who has a first-round bye, in the second round.

