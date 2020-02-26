Lumberton boys use 2nd half to down South Central; advance to 2nd round

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton boys basketball team knew the challenge ahead of them in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A state playoffs when the brackets came out over the weekend, but the Pirates took that challenge head on.
Set up against South Central, the defending 4A state champions, at home on Tuesday, Lumberton rallied from the beginning behind senior Jordan McNeill, and turned on the intensity in the second half for a 61-54 win.
“These guys really want it. These guys have never tasted success and to come in and help them taste it and know what it feels like, it feel really special to see their faces in that locker room after the win,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “They celebrated and everything was good, but they said, ‘coach this isn’t our goal to win one game.’ They’re trying to win six.
“Our guys are good and seasoned and they know how to win now. Hopefully this is a good start to something special.”
Lumberton goes to Apex Friendship, who had a first-round bye, in the first second-round appearances for the Pirate boys in recent history. The territory is new for the Pirates, but for players like McNeill, it’s a long time coming.
“I told the boys that we had to face the top dogs anyway so let’s go get this one out of the way,” McNeill said. “We’ve got to keep pushing and come ready to practice tomorrow and we can do it.”
No. 9 Lumberton (22-5) trailed No. 24 South Central (9-17) at the half 31-29, and took over the game by limiting the much-taller Falcons to one-shot possessions, as well as forcing turnovers to manufacture offense, which is per usual for the group this season.
Lumberton junior Jadarion Chatman was limited to three points in the first half, as McNeill handled the Pirates scoring load in the opening 16 minutes, and the Pirates as a collective group found their groove in the third period.
“(McNeill) showed he wanted to win so the whole team had to come along with him and step up and help him score,” Chatman said. “They brought the energy. We wanted to play and wanted to win. We all came out as one and won.”
Chatman scored six of his 13 points in the third period as Lumberton led by 10 going into the fourth quarter thanks to a layup on an open fast break by the junior to beat the third-quarter horn.
South Central fought and trimmed the lead to seven points on several occasions in the fourth quarter, and down to 56-51 with free throws inside of 35 seconds left in the game, but junior Matt Locklear delivered the nail in the coffin with a tradition 3-point play on the other end of the floor for the Pirates with 22 seconds left, making it a 59-51 lead.
McNeill scored four points in the second half, and he continued his newfound role as a distributor. Five other Pirates scored in the second half, as opposed to three in the first half.
“I told Jordan in the beginning of the game that if he’s passive early, then they are going to try and play him one-on-one late. That’s exactly what they did. He was finding the open man in the first half being unselfish and all of a sudden, it was open like the red sea for him in the second half and that’s when I told him to go to work,” Edwards said. “He took advantage of every situation that was given to him. He played like a dog.”
The first half showcased the senior’s desire to continue to don a Lumberton uniform for at least one more game. McNeill scored the first 10 points for Lumberton, and 21 of the team’s first 23 buckets. During that time South Central took a 25-19 lead in the second quarter before McNeill willed the Pirates back to 25-23 on back-to-back baskets.
“It just felt like everything was coming to me. I didn’t force anything. I just felt like killers kill so I went out there and killed,” McNeill said. “My team was right there behind me.”
Chatman and Charlie Miller each had triples in the final minute of the first half after the Falcons stretched their lead back out to 31-23 late in the second quarter and the momentum from their scoring carried over to the final 16 minutes.
Locklear had 11 points for Lumberton.
South Central’s Daylin Brown led the team with 13 points and Tremaine Pugh added 11 points.
