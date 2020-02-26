Local Roundup: St. Pauls girls rout Yellow Jackets in first round

ST. PAULS — Many people within sports often say the start of the playoffs is the start of a second season.
If the St. Pauls girls basketball team started a “new” season on Tuesday night, it sure looked a lot like the last one.
The Bulldogs were dominant from the outset as they earned a 59-34 win over Roanoke Rapids in the first round of the 2A East regional.
“At the end of the day we’ve got six games to accomplish a goal,” St. Pauls coach Mike Moses said. “So they played hard, they played with that energy, they played with a chip on their shoulder.”
The No. 5-seeded Bulldogs (26-0) will host No. 21 North Pitt, who beat Ledford 47-45 in overtime Tuesday, in the second round on Thursday at 6 p.m.
St. Pauls led from the early minutes of the game, and never had less than a double-figure lead for the last 23 minutes of the game, but still had to overcome some foul trouble. TJ Eichelberger and Iyania Evans each had three fouls in the first half.
“We get those type of fouls called on us a lot, but we can’t let it change the way we play,” Moses said. “Iyania is going to be aggressive, she’s going to drop-step, she’s going to do her moves.”
Freshman Jakieya Thompson led the Bulldogs with 15 points, including nine in the first half, and had 11 steals and seven assists. Evans scored 12, Eichelberger had nine and Taliya Council added seven for the Bulldogs.
“We need Jakieya every game, all the time. When Jakieya goes, she helps us go,” Moses said. “Just her energy, her effort — when Jakieya is going, we’re a better team, and she has a new spark (in the playoffs).”
The Bulldogs held a large advantage on the boards, outrebounding the Yellow Jackets 55-21. Braxtin Kinlaw had 12 rebounds, Taliya Council had 11, Eichelberger had nine and Evans had eight.
No. 28 Roanoke Rapids (15-9) was led by 12 points from Ella King and nine from Rylie Wade.
St. Pauls led 16-9 at the end of the first quarter. In the second period, the Bulldogs held Roanoke Rapids to four points on one field goal, outscoring the Yellow Jackets 18-4 extend their lead to 34-13 by halftime.
St. Pauls continued to stretch its lead in the third and took a 48-22 advantage into the final period, and led by as many as 28 early in the fourth.
Fairmont falls to Whiteville in OT
WHITEVILLE — After the previous two meetings between the Fairmont and Whiteville boys basketball teams were decided by three points each time, it was only fitting the final meeting of the season would go down to the wire as well.
Whiteville was able to take control in overtime in the Tuesday’s NCHSAA 2A east regional first-round game at home to defeat Fairmont 77-68.
No. 13-seed Whiteville (16-6) outscored No. 20 Fairmont (13-13) 16-7 in the overtime period.
Four of Whiteville’s starters scored in double figures, led by Ty Moss with 18 points and he had nine points in overtime. Wendell Smith scored 15, Ervin Moore had 14 points and Antonio McFadden had 13 points.
Jakeem More led Fairmont with 11 points and Kobe Davis and Tyrese Bradley each added nine points.
Whiteville faces No. 4 Reidsville in the second round.
Butler too much for Rams
MATTHEWS — A big first quarter led the Butler girls basketball team to a 56-42 win at home over Purnell Swett in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A state playoffs.
The 23rd-seeded Rams (15-10) were without leading scorer Kylie Chavis, who was out from the injury she sustained last week at Seventy-First. Fellow freshman Natalie Evington picked up the scoring load with 13 points, while Destiny Locklear had nine points and Chloe Locklear had eight points.
No. 10-seed Butler (19-9) led 20-6 after one quarter, and was able to keep the lead comfortable the rest of the way.
Michela Lane scored 19 points to lead Butler, while Noura Aboutaleb scored 12 points.
Butler plays at seventh-seeded Vance on Thursday in the second round.
Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.