Bulldogs four the win: 4th quarter leads St. Pauls past Red Springs for 4th time

ST. PAULS — As the St. Pauls and Red Springs boys basketball teams met for the fourth time this season on Thursday, the game could be divided into two distinct and very different segments — the first three quarters and the last one.

After Red Springs took a six-point lead to the final period, St. Pauls came out firing from the start of the fourth quarter, outscoring the Red Devils by nine in the final stanza to earn a 55-52 win in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A state playoffs.

“We just finally settled down and were able to make some shots, and were able to get into our press and cause them to turn it over a little bit,” St. Pauls coach Corey Thompson said. “I think the first half, we just didn’t do a good job of taking care of the ball, and there were a lot of fouls called, so we had to adjust to the game. It took us a little bit longer than what I expected.”

No. 7-seed St. Pauls (22-5) defeated No. 26 Red Springs (11-14) in all four meetings in the 2019-20 season, and advances to the second round where they will host No. 10 Dixon; the game is a rematch of a first-round game last year, which St. Pauls won 36-27.

Trailing 41-35 to start the fourth, St. Pauls tied the game in 57 seconds after three baskets, including two by Caleb Henderson. The senior guard scored nine of his team-high 18 points in the fourth quarter.

“We knew what we had to do to get the win,” Henderson said. “We just came out and gave more effort than what we had been giving the whole game. When we give our effort like that, it makes it easier on the court.”

“Caleb is a three-year varsity guy, and he’s going to give me everything he’s got, he’s going to give this program everything he has,” Thompson said. “With him being a senior, he didn’t want this to be his last game, and he just came out and played with a ruthless aggression, and that’s what he’s capable of doing.”

Red Springs retook the lead at 45-41, but the Bulldogs answered with baskets by Henderson and Anthony Campbell to tie the score again with 5:15 to go, then took their first lead since late in the first quarter on two Zarron Glover free throws. St. Pauls led the rest of the way.

“We got away from what was working,” Red Springs coach Glenn Patterson said. “Down the stretch, we still had opportunities, we had missed free throws that were big and crucial and would have kept us close. I can’t say enough for my kids; we challenged them to come out and leave it on the floor, and I thought they did. I can walk away tonight proud of the way of our kids fought.”

A Henderson basket with 3:20 remaining put St. Pauls up 50-45, and they extended the lead twice to as many as six points, at 53-47 after a Jeyvian Tatum layup with 1:38 left and at 54-48 after Glover hit a free throw with 1:03 to go.

Corell Love made a basket for Red Springs to make it 54-50, and on the Red Devils’ next possession Jordan Ferguson missed a 3-point attempt that would have pulled them within a point. Tatum hit a free throw with 15 seconds to go for a 55-50 lead and Love hit a layup with 4 seconds remaining to establish the final margin.

“Early on this year, we probably would have lost that game,” Thompson said. “But that’s the growth of a good team throughout the season, and we were able to withstand the run and were able to win the game.”

St. Pauls led 9-2 early before a 12-2 Red Springs run gave the Red Devils their first lead at 12-11 late in the first quarter; the score was tied at 14-14 at the end of the period.

Red Springs used a 7-0 run early in the second quarter to take a 25-18 lead, and later held its largest lead of the game at 32-22 in the final minute of the half. St. Pauls trimmed the lead to 32-25 at the break when Henderson hit a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer.

The Red Springs lead stayed consistently between seven and nine points for nearly all of the third quarter before William Ford hit two free throws with a minute left in the period to pull within the Bulldogs’ six-point margin going to the fourth.

In addition to Henderson, Glover and Tatum each scored eight points for St. Pauls, with Glover’s points all coming at the free-throw line.

Red Springs’ Ferguson led all scorers with 21 points, with 17 coming in the first half. Ferguson and Patterson shared a moment on the court as the two hugged as the clock struck zero on the Red Devils’ season and the senior’s high-school career.

“He played hurt; he was cramping, we had to rub him every timeout,” Patterson said. “We told him, ‘this is do or die. You can sit on the bench and think what if, or go out there and play and see what happens.’ He was a soldier, he went out there and played tonight, and that’s what I told him (as time expired), that I was proud of him and he showed that he was a leader tonight.”

Corey Newton had nine points for the Red Devils, all in the second half.

4th quarter leads St. Pauls past Devils for 4th time

Chris Stiles Staff Writer

