UNCP women go quiet in road loss to FMU

February 26, 2020 robesonian Sports 0
By: Jonathan Bym - Sports editor
FLORENCE, S.C. — A third-quarter push helped The University of North Carolina at Pembroke women’s basketball team cut Francis Marion’s lead to two points midway through the period, but the same offensive woes that have hampered the Braves this season got in the way once again.

From nearly the midway point of the third quarter to the six-minute mark of the fourth period, UNCP scored four points en route to suffering a sixth straight loss on the road, 66-55, to the Patriots.

“I thought we got some decent looks, but they are athletic and kind of like Columbus, they are going to make you put it on the floor and attack,” UNCP coach John Haskins said. “It’s kind of how our season’s been. We’ve been close but not quite good enough offensively. I think our defense has given us a chance in most every game. We’ve just got to be more efficient offensively.”

A Deja McCain bucket with 5:38 left in the third quarter cut the Patriots lead to 42-40 as UNCP (11-16, 6-13 PBC) came out firing to start the second half. From there, Francis Marion (13-12, 9-10 PBC) closed the quarter on a 7-4 run to lead by five heading into the fourth.

To start the final period, UNCP went the first four minutes without scoring when Jillian Ebron’s layup made it a 54-46 FMU lead.

“I just think it was scoring consistently. We had a 10-point first quarter and an 11-point fourth quarter,” Haskins said.”And at a very good team at their place, it’s hard to win that game.”

After taking the lid off the rim, UNCP was unable to get stops over the final 5-plus minutes, but kept the Patriots’ lead around seven points before late free throws pushed Francis Marion to victory.

Francis Marion’s top three scorers were post players with Peach Belt-leading scorer Kiana Adderton posting a game-high 14 points, Tatyana McClaney had 13 points and Zaria Woods had nine points.

“I thought (McClaney) hurt us early and we were trying to get underneath them and push them to make them score over the top of us and we got lobbed too much,” Haskins said. “I thought we did a better job with that in the second half, but we fouled them a lot.”

UNCP trailed early and came back to tie the game at 22-all at the second-quarter media timeout, but Francis Marion closed the half on a 14-7 run to take a 36-29 lead into halftime.

The Braves were led in scoring by Alcenia Purnell with 12 points, with 10 coming in the first half of the loss. McCain, Aliyah Farmer and Courtney Smith each had nine points.

UNCP closes out the regular season at home against Georgia Southwestern on Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

