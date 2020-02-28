Clutch play lifts Pirates past Apex Friendship to 3rd round

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Dwayne Davis takes a shot over Apex Friendship’s Nick Farrar in the second-round win for the Pirates on the road on Thursday. The Pirates won the game 77-74 behind a fourth-quarter comeback. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Dwayne Davis takes a shot over Apex Friendship’s Nick Farrar in the second-round win for the Pirates on the road on Thursday. The Pirates won the game 77-74 behind a fourth-quarter comeback.

APEX — In the closing moments of a tight game in the NCHSAA 4A state playoff second-round game at Apex Friendship, the player that many would expect the Lumberton boys basketball team to look score wasn’t the one looking to score in the clutch.

Instead, senior Jordan McNeill called the shots for one of the final possessions for the Pirates in the 77-74 come-from-behind win on the road Thursday night.

“I told them in the huddle to give it to (Charlie Miller). He can knock down shots and free throws and my legs were gone,” McNeill said. “I believe in my teammates.

“This is a blessing, man. Some people don’t even get this chance.”

In what was a 19-year drought for Lumberton without getting the second round of the state playoffs, the program plays at top-seeded Garner in the third round on Saturday.

Ninth-seeded Lumberton (23-5) trailed No. 8-seed Apex Friendship (23-5) 71-70 with a minute to go in the game. In the timeout, McNeill suggested the Pirates run a play to set up junior sharpshooter Miller for a 3-pointer. The play ran to perfection and Miller gave the Pirates a 73-71 lead with 40 seconds left with a triple from the wing.

“I just tried to focus. It was great he had faith in me to hit that shot or even run that play,” Miller said. “I didn’t let the crowd distract anything. I just tried to focus on hitting the shot.”

A pair of Apex Friendship free throws on the other end tied the score and Jadarion Chatman drove to he bucket to put Lumberton back up 75-73 with less than 20 seconds left. Kenny Noland hit one free throw to cut the lead to 75-74 with three seconds left.

On the follow Lumberton possession, Miller put the game on ice, calmly sinking two free throws in the raucous environment that included N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts to make it a 77-74 game.

“I just try to think that is is like me shooting in the gym with nobody in there,” Miller said. “I just try to block everything out because I shoot free throws all the time.”

Miller had nine points, with the biggest four of his high school career closing out the win. McNeill helped the Pirates mount the comeback down nine points midway through the fourth quarter.

“I told them that I don’t want this to be my last three minutes and I wanted the boys to help me and we could get it as a team,” McNeill said. “The boys did it. I’m really proud of my team. This is really my brothers.”

McNeill scored seven of his game-high 27 points in the fourth quarter, all coming on a spurt with less than four minutes left that cut a 68-59 Apex Friendship lead to 71-70 to set up Miller’s heroics.

“He went on our guys and he told our guys to strap up and play hard,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “I don’t know what to say. These guys fought. They know how to win. This shows that they deserve to be here. Nobody expected us to even get past the first round. That’s the best team we’ve played this year.”

The Patriots built up the lead thanks to a strong third quarter. Jayden Beloti scored 10 points in the third to help Apex Friendship go from up 3 at the half to leading 59-51 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Pirates were able to complete one of the defensive goals they had coming in as Patriots’ leading scorer Nick Farrar to 10 points in the loss, who was the reason for Keatts’ appearance for the N.C. State commit.

“He’s a load. The first half we did all we could, fight tooth and nail, to double him down in the post,” Edwards said. “We tried to make him really passive and he was in the first half.”

While Farrar was held in check in the first half, Lumberton watched Jackson Spencer light up from deep with five 3-pointers and 18 points before halftime. Spencer led Apex Friendship with 18 points.

The game also brought a strong output from two role players with Dwayne Davis and Matt Locklear with 10 points each.

“His confidence is high now. Playoffs are here and he’s a dog,” McNeill said of Davis. “I’ve been telling him to go get it and he’s just cranking up.”

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Dwayne Davis takes a shot over Apex Friendship’s Nick Farrar in the second-round win for the Pirates on the road on Thursday. The Pirates won the game 77-74 behind a fourth-quarter comeback. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_FrontIMG_8251.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Dwayne Davis takes a shot over Apex Friendship’s Nick Farrar in the second-round win for the Pirates on the road on Thursday. The Pirates won the game 77-74 behind a fourth-quarter comeback.

Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.