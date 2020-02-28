Bulldogs take control: 2nd quarter key as St. Pauls moves into 3rd round

ST. PAULS — After jumping out to a comfortable early lead, the St. Pauls girls basketball team allowed North Pitt to pull close with a run at the end of the first quarter Thursday, with the starting five winded after playing the entire period.
When the second quarter started like the first, with a St. Pauls run, a rested Bulldogs bunch was determined to not let North Pitt back in the game a second time.
The Bulldogs defense contained the Panthers the rest of the way, propelling St. Pauls to a 59-36 win in the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A state playoffs.
“North Pitt did a really good job of coming back and making a run, making a push for it, but that was bad coaching on my end — I left my girls out there way too (long), because I’m trying to go, I’m trying to get up big early,” St. Pauls coach Mike Moses said. “That’s just a mixture of me being dumb, being too aggressive, but North Pitt did a great job of making a run. But we did a good job of sustaining it, and then we came out there with some rest and we went right back up.”
No. 5-seed St. Pauls (27-0) will host No. 13 North Lenoir in the third round Saturday. North Lenoir upset No. 4 Bertie 58-35 in the second round Thursday.
The Bulldogs opened the game on a 9-0 run and led 12-3 late in the first quarter after holding the Panthers without a field goal nearly seven minutes. No. 21 North Pitt (15-13) closed the quarter on a 7-0 run to close its deficit to 12-10 at the end of the period.
In the second quarter, St. Pauls began with another 9-0 run to take a 21-10 lead, holding North Pitt scoreless for nearly five minutes. The Bulldogs stretched their lead to 26-13 in the final minute of the half and led 26-16 at the break.
St. Pauls defense was stellar after the first-quarter-ending run, holding North Pitt to two field goals each in the second and third quarters. North Pitt’s leading scorer, Ashanti Hines, scored a team-high 16 points, but was held to one basket over each of the two middle quarters after scoring 34 points against Ledford in the first round.
“We’re going to win games off of defense, and I’ve been preaching that since I came here in 2017,” Moses said. “We’re going to lock in, so that’s what we did, we locked in; we’ve been preaching overhelping, especially on this team with Ashanti Hines, just overhelping, knowing where she’s at all the time. She was going to have to beat us tonight, so we paid full attention to where she was at; we just did a really good job strategically of making sure we control her.”
St. Pauls led 42-23 at the end of the third quarter and stretched the lead to 58-29 with 2:26 to go.
T.J. Eichelberger scored 19 points to lead St. Pauls, including four 3-pointers, and had eight rebounds.
“When you have great teammates like mine, they just set you up and put you in that position to be able to (score),” Eichelberger said. “For every game, we’ve got to leave it all on the court. We’ve got to play as hard as we can, play with our heart, and whatever happens happens.”
“T.J. is just T.J.,” Moses said. “Her numbers suffered this year because of the dynamics of our team, and people said, ‘oh, T.J. didn’t do what she normally does’ — but she can. Four people averaged double-digits, but every big game we’ve had, T.J.’s had 20. She’s doing exactly what we need her to do to win games, and in big games she’s going to be herself.”
Taliya Council scored 14 points with 12 rebounds and six steals for St. Pauls. Jakieya Thompson had 12 points with seven rebounds and nine assists and Iyania Evans had 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Behind Hines, Aquarius Pettaway scored 10 points for North Pitt. Pettaway and Shakyra Bryant each had 13 rebounds.
