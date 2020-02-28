Dixon deja vu for St. Pauls defense in second round

By: Chris Stiles - Staff Writer
Chris Stiles | The Robesonian St. Pauls' William Ford goes up for a dunk as Dixon defenders Anthony Bajcar, 10, and Logan Hubbard, 5, look on during Thursday's NCHSAA 2A second round playoff game between the two teams in St. Pauls.
Chris Stiles | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ Caleb Henderson, 5, is met by Dixon’s Everett Lewis, 24, as he tries to drive the baseline during Thursday’s NCHSAA 2A second round state playoff game in St. Pauls.

ST. PAULS — A year ago, the St. Pauls boys basketball team held visiting Dixon to 27 points in the playoffs.

Thursday night’s rematch had a familiar feeling, as the St. Pauls defense again held down Dixon — and once again, St. Pauls ended Dixon’s season in the state playoffs, this time with a 60-37 victory in the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A tournament.

“We knew what type of team they were … we knew how good they were on the ball, and we really stressed that in practice yesterday as far as going back to the basics, defending the ball and keeping them out of the paint, that was the game plan,” St. Pauls coach Corey Thompson said. “Sliding our feet, closing out with two hands, keeping them out of the paint — and it sparked our offense, and that’s how we were able to stretch that lead a little bit.”

No. 7-seed St. Pauls (23-5) advances to the third round, where it will travel to No. 2-seed Kinston on Saturday.

No. 10-seed Dixon (20-8) entered Thursday’s game averaging 61.0 points per game for the season, but was held to quarters of eight, six, 13 and 10 points. St. Pauls took the lead for good in the opening seconds of the second quarter and stretched its lead throughout much of the rest of the game.

In the meantime, after a slow first quarter St. Pauls was efficient offensively as well, scoring at least 15 points in each of the final three periods and 22 in the third.

“I told our guys we couldn’t settle for 3s, we had to touch the paint a little bit more, and I think that’s what we did in the second half; we were able to get in the paint and cause some trouble,” Thompson said.

Jeyvian Tatum led St. Pauls with 16 points, scoring consistently throughout the game.

“I missed some shots, but I just kept shooting, just kept scoring,” Tatum said.

“(Tatum) is a really good athlete, he can get to the basket and finish,” Thompson said. “As long as he keeps doing that, he’s going to have high-scoring games, as long as he keeps getting to the basket and getting layups.”

Josh McNair scored 12 points for St. Pauls and William Ford scored eight points with 13 rebounds.

Dixon’s Max Bailey scored 15 points with seven rebounds; Logan Hubbard and Anthony Bajcar each scored eight.

The score was tied 8-8 after a back-and-forth first quarter in which both teams struggled to score; there was one field goal over a stretch of nearly five minutes to open the game.

St. Pauls started the second with a 6-0 run to permanently take the lead, and had its best defensive quarter in the second, holding Dixon to six points. Tatum hit a 3-pointer just before the half to take a 23-14 lead to the break.

In the third, St. Pauls continued the momentum, starting the second half with a 19-4 run to take a 42-18 lead with 3:05 to go; St. Pauls held a 45-27 lead at the end of the third, with Josh McNair scoring 10 points in the period and Tatum seven.

Dixon got within 16 in the fourth, at 48-32 with 5:25 remaining, but St. Pauls answered by building the lead back up to 25 and eventually winning by 23.

Now, with traditional power Kinston awaiting St. Pauls in the next round, the Bulldogs know they have their work cut out for them, but are up to the challenge.

“We’ve just got to play hard, play our best game,” Tatum said. “And we’ll get it done.”

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.

