Trio in the third round

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Michael Todd makes a post move in the second-round win at Apex Friendship on Thursday. The Pirates take on top-seeded Garner on Saturday. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Michael Todd makes a post move in the second-round win at Apex Friendship on Thursday. The Pirates take on top-seeded Garner on Saturday. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ T.J. Eichelberger, 3, drives into the lane during Tuesday’s second-round NCHSAA 2A playoff game against North Pitt. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ T.J. Eichelberger, 3, drives into the lane during Tuesday’s second-round NCHSAA 2A playoff game against North Pitt.

GARNER — On the one hand, the Lumberton boys basketball team faces a difficult test in the third round of the 4A state playoffs.

On the other hand, they’ve already surprised some by acing two tough tests in advancing this far.

The Pirates will travel to top-seeded Garner (22-5) for their third-round matchup Saturday at 2 p.m.

After beating Apex Friendship 77-74 in the second round — a team that beat Garner once and lost to them in overtime in the Southern Wake Athletic Conference tournament final — No. 9 Lumberton (23-5) is confident it can play with the Trojans.

“From a comparison standpoint, you always like to give the teenagers you’re coaching a sense of hope in every single game,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “Our guys are feeling good, they’re feeling confident; I’ve got them to where they literally feel like they can run through a wall. That’s a good mentality to have.”

Garner has defeated Lumberton twice in the first round in recent years, earning a 91-78 win last year and a 103-62 win in 2014.

The Trojans average 75.7 points per game and have scored 90-plus points four times this season; the team earned an 88-55 win over Green Hope in the second round.

“They’re going to be the most athletic team we’ve played all year,” Edwards said. “They want to get up and down the court; they want to score within 10 seconds. They’re going to take tough shots, but they’re going to crash the boards hard, so that’s what we’re working on (in practice). We’re going to make sure we’re keyed in on the defensive rebounding, and we’re going to try to stop them in transition and make them play in the half-court.”

Players to watch for a deep Garner team will include Asa White, a lanky forward, Chris Nobles, a big man who can also play on the perimeter, and Benjamin Hines, a sharpshooter.

“(White) is only a sophomore, but he’s their engine; they feed off his energy. He can shoot the 3-ball, but he puts it on the floor really well and kills the offensive glass,” Edwards said. “(Nobles) is just a beast. He’ll post up, he’ll grind, and he can step out and hit a little mid-range, but he wants to attack and get to the rim as well. (Hines) can really shoot the basketball, one of the better shooters we’ll see all year.”

The Trojans are no stranger to deep playoff runs, having now reached the third round for the fifth time in the last six seasons; Garner won the 4A state championship in 2015.

Bulldogs take on upset-minded North Lenoir

ST. PAULS — St. Pauls girls basketball coach Mike Moses sees a lot of similarities in his team and their third-round opponent.

“They kind of mirror us in the way they play and the way they like to get up and down the floor,” Moses said. “It is going to come down to will, who doesn’t turn the ball over, who can make shots and who can prepare better.”

The fifth-seeded Bulldogs (27-0) host No. 13 North Lenoir (22-5) on Saturday after the Hawks pulled off the upset of No. 4 Bertie on Thursday. It’s the first time in since 2010 the St. Pauls girls basketball team is in the third round of the NCHSAA girls state playoffs.

The teams meet at St. Pauls at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

“They are battle tested and they have the culture there. That whole 252 area has many athletes that are strong and scrappy,” Moses said. “They are a lot better than a 13 seed just like we believe we are better than a 5 seed.”

North Lenoir finished second in the Eastern Carolina Conference with a pair of losses in league play coming against Kinston.

Sophomore Ashanti Lynch leads the team in scoring at 18.4 points per game, while seniors Kanijah Taylor and Integrity McPhail each average close to 11 points per game.

The Hawks’ defense has held opponents to less than 40 points per game on average this season. In the second-round win over Bertie, North Lenoir allowed 11 points after halftime, including three points in the fourth quarter.

Freshman Jakieya Thompson and senior Iyania Evans have each scored in double figures during the first two rounds of the state playoffs, while junior T.J. Eichelberger posted 19 points in the win over North Pitt.

“I’ve got a team of dogs and they are out to prove they are better than Robeson County good,” Moses said. “I have seen a lot of resilience from these girls.

St. Pauls boys travel to No. 2 Kinston

KINSTON — For the third straight season, the St. Pauls boys basketball team’s playoff runs ventures to one of the perennial powers in Eastern North Carolina as the Bulldogs go to Kinston on Saturday.

Last year St. Pauls lost in the second round at Farmville Central, and the two seasons prior Greene Central ended the season early for the Bulldogs.

Second-seeded Kinston (25-3) features 6-foot-7 junior Dontrez Styles, a four-star small forward who has 13 NCAA Division I offers. The Vikings won the Eastern Carolina Conference regular season and tournament championships and have won 12 straight games entering the matchup.

St. Pauls travels to Kinston for a 7:30 p.m. tip.

“It’s a little different because I recruited there, when I was in college (coaching), and my wife is from Kinston, so I’m familiar with their tradition, and I know that those guys are really well-coached,” St. Pauls coach Corey Thompson said. “It’s going to be a battle for us. Like I told those guys, the old Ric Flair saying, ‘to be the man, you’ve got to beat the man,’ so we knew that the more we advanced in the tournament, that we’re going to be playing against really good teams. So we know what we have to do on Saturday; we’ve just got to come out and play our game, and the rest will take care of itself.”

No. 7 St. Pauls (23-5) posted a strong defensive showing holding No. 10 Dixon to 37 points in the second round, the sixth time this season the Bulldogs have held a team to under 40 points scoring. Kinston also locked down on its second round opponent, holding Clinton to two points in the first quarter and seven points in the third quarter of the 73-32 win.

“We’ve just got to play hard, play our best game, and we’ll get it done,” sophomore Jevyian Tatum said.

Tatum led the Bulldogs in scoring on Thursday with 16 points.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Michael Todd makes a post move in the second-round win at Apex Friendship on Thursday. The Pirates take on top-seeded Garner on Saturday. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_secondaryIMG_8364.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Michael Todd makes a post move in the second-round win at Apex Friendship on Thursday. The Pirates take on top-seeded Garner on Saturday. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ T.J. Eichelberger, 3, drives into the lane during Tuesday’s second-round NCHSAA 2A playoff game against North Pitt. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_leadIMG_8096.jpg Chris Stiles | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ T.J. Eichelberger, 3, drives into the lane during Tuesday’s second-round NCHSAA 2A playoff game against North Pitt.

Pirates, St. Pauls boys on the road; St. Pauls girls at home

Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym. Chris Stiles contributed to this report.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym. Chris Stiles contributed to this report.