Ring season: UNCP looks to win PBC outright Sunday

February 29, 2020 robesonian Sports 0
By: Chris Stiles - Staff Writer
UNCP Athletics UNC Pembroke’s Akia Pruitt finishes on a dunk in a game earlier this season.

PEMBROKE — Through the stretch run of the season, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke men’s basketball team has adopted the mantra that it’s “ring season.”

And one title has already been won: the Braves clinched no worse than a share of the Peach Belt Conference regular-season title with Wednesday’s win at Francis Marion.

But they’re not satisfied with just a share.

“The guys want to outright win it,” UNCP interim head coach Tony Jones said. “The last two titles we did share, so this time they want to be the outright winners. So there’s a sense of accomplishment, but this is just one of their goals; win the conference tournament and win the regional tournament being the primary two goals that’s on our list. But accomplishing this one — we are champions, but we want to outright win it this year.”

UNCP (22-5, 16-3 PBC) winning that outright championship will likely come down to Sunday’s senior day game against Georgia Southwestern, which is set for a 2:30 p.m. tipoff at the English E. Jones Center in Pembroke.

“In the locker room, we still feel like we’ve got one more game to win the conference,” Jordan Rafliffe said. “I know the win (Wednesday) clinched a share, but like I said, we don’t want to share it at all, we want it to be ours completely. We’re going to get ready and prepare to take care of business.”

Georgia Southwestern (10-15, 5-14 PBC) comes to UNCP with no postseason hopes; the Hurricanes sit tied for 10th in the 12-team league and have no chance at reaching a top-eight spot required for a PBC Tournament berth.

“They’ve got a very talented team; they have three or four guys that can really put the ball on the rim,” Jones said. “Defensively, we have to play how we did (Wednesday), rebound how we did (Wednesday).

“They’re going to come in and try to ruin our senior night, try to ruin our (conference championship), make us share with Augusta. So they’re not just going to lay over, and it’s going to be a tough game and I hope the guys will be up for the challenge, and I think they will be.”

The Hurricanes are led by Jamari Dean (18.6 points, 10.2 rebounds per game) and Soloman Thomas (14.5 points, 2.2 assists per game).

In clinching a share, the Braves are PBC regular-season titlists for the third time in the last four seasons, also sharing the title in 2017 and 2018 under coach Ben Miller.

Now, the program is one game away from its first outright regular-season championship, and in a season that began with Miller’s abrupt resignation in November.

“Coach Miller did a great job of building this program from the ground up,” Jones said. “Three out of the last four years we’ve won the conference regular season, and hopefully we can get a tournament win as well. It’s just a testament to all he’s done here, just building, getting the right guys, guys with great character, guys that are great athletes, and then just executing down the stretch.”

Ring season is becoming a near-annual event in Pembroke, and it’s come yet again.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.

