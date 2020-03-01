KINSTON — The St. Pauls boys basketball team saw its season come to an end at second-seeded Kinston on Saturday in the third round of the NCHSAA 2A state championship, in a 68-54 defeat.

No. 7 St. Pauls (23-6) hung around with the Vikings (26-3) early, leading 12-8 with two minutes remaining the first quarter before an 11-0 Kinston run gave it a 19-12 lead after one quarter.

The second quarter saw Kinston take the lead out to 37-24 at halftime as Dontrez Styles and Isaac Parsons each reached double figures by the break.

St. Pauls’ Caleb Henderson scored 10 of his team-high 18 points in his final high school basketball game after halftime, but Kinston’s lead grew to as much as 19 points midway through the third quarter and the margin remained heading into the fourth quarter.

Jeyvian Tatum scored 13 points as the only other St. Pauls player in double figures for the game.

Styles and Parson each scored a game-high 20 points, while Cardiaa Koonce added 11 points.

Kinston hosts third-seeded Farmville Central on Tuesday in the fourth round.

