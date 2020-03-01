27 and done: North Lenoir’s comeback eliminates St. Pauls girls in 3rd round

ST. PAULS — Up by five points with less than two minutes to go in Saturday’s NCHSAA 2A third-round state playoff game, the St. Pauls girls basketball team was in position to advance, but miscues got in the way against North Lenoir at home.
Hawks sophomore Ashanti Lynch had been quiet for most of the game, but when the game drew closer to the end, the team’s leading scorer and playmaker made the plays that helped North Lenoir claim their second straight road win in the playoffs in the form a of a 52-49 victory.
“We rushed a little bit, but they fought. When T.J. (Eichelberger) turned the ball over there at the end, I should’ve called a timeout. That’s on me,” St. Pauls coach Mike Moses said. “Down the stretch we were rushing, and got a little lethargic, and you know that’s how the ball bounces sometimes that you just don’t get it.”
No. 5 St. Pauls (27-1) led 47-42 with 1:45 left after a Eichelberger bucket, and then No. 13 North Lenoir (23-5) started their rally toward the final horn.
On the following possession, Lynch drove and was fouled by Taliya Council, which was the St. Pauls sophomore’s fifth foul, and the two free throws cut the lead to 47-44. St. Pauls brought the ball up the floor and quickly turned it over on an Emmania Lynch steal.
North Lenoir cut the lead to 47-46 with 1:20 left on a Kanijah Taylor layup, and St. Pauls followed on the following possession with a turnover when Ashanti Lynch picked off an inbounds pass and went the other way to score and put the Hawks up 48-47 with a minute to go. The lead was the first for North Lenoir since midway through the third quarter.
“She was in foul trouble early so he had to sit her. The gameplan was to attack her because she’s aggressive defensively,” Moses said of Ashanti Lynch. “She subbed in and didn’t want to lose. That’s all it boiled down to. She was not going to lose like that. If she was going to lose, she was going to lose like the way we lost, with a fight.”
Eichelberger responded with a layup on the other end moments before Ashanti Lynch answered again with a layup on the following possession, putting North Lenoir up 50-49.
Ashanti Lynch’s heroics weren’t done, however. After St. Pauls turned the ball over, Lynch hit one of two free throws with 14 seconds left to push the margin to 51-49. Jakieya Thompson drove coast-to-coast on the following possession after a St. Pauls timeout, and Lynch swatted the game-tying shot attempt. Emmania Lynch hit one free throw, making it a three-point game with 1 second left and Iyania Evans’ 3/4-court desperation heave at the buzzer fell short.
“We play in a tough conference and we play tough competition. This was a very tough game, but that’s what we’re accustomed to,” North Lenoir coach Howard Wooley said. “I tell my girls all the time and I told them all week that we’ve been battle-tested.
“My girls were poised and I knew we could get the stops on defense.”
North Lenoir travels to top-seeded Farmville Central on Tuesday in the fourth round.
While Ashanti Lynch left her mark late in the game, foul trouble and the St. Pauls gameplan kept her quiet and well under her season average of 18.6 points per game. She had four points entering the fourth quarter, but had 11 points in the final eight minutes for a team-high 15, while Taylor added 10 points.
The fourth quarter brought offensive struggles for St. Pauls. After leading 40-36 after three quarters, St. Pauls didn’t score until the 3:18 mark of the period when Evans put the Bulldogs up 42-38. Evans added a 3-point play 30 seconds later to put St. Pauls back up 45-40.
Evans had 17 points and 16 rebounds in her final high school game, and was the go-to for the Bulldogs.
“I always am going to try and get Iyania the ball. She’s a workhorse, she’s a senior and she deserves it,” Moses said. “If we could have not turned the ball over and made some free throws, we win that game.
The senior post had six points in the first quarter and helped the Bulldogs dig out of a 9-2 hole over the final four minutes of the first quarter to take a 15-13 lead into the second quarter.
St. Pauls and North Lenoir traded shots and the lead for the second quarter, but the underlying issue that hampered the Bulldogs all night was exacerbated in the second quarter.
The Bulldogs missed all 11 free-throw attempts in the first half, and were 4-of-19 for the game. Eight of those missed three-throw attempts came in the second quarter.
“We haven’t shot great at the free-throw line, but 4-for-19 is atrocious,” Moses said. “Then we got in foul trouble. We was just totally out of character today that way, but we still were in the game.”
Eichelberger had 12 points for St. Pauls, Thompson had 10 points and Council had nine as only four Bulldogs scored in the game.
The loss ends the season for St. Pauls, with a mark that has been unprecedented for the program. The sting of the lone loss was still fresh after the game, but Moses didn’t want it to dampen what his team had accomplished.
“I’m going to remember that nobody could beat us. Point blank, period. It can sound arrogant, it can sound whatever, but nobody could beat us,” Moses said. “We lost tonight, and that’s one, but there’s not a lot of people that can walk around and say they are 27-1.”
Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.