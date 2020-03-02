Headed to Hoggard: Lumberton to face Vikings in regional semis

WILMINGTON — At Lumberton Senior High School, the boys basketball team isn’t alone in preparing for a playoff game. The entire school is in basketball mode, preparing for the school’s biggest matchup on the boys hardwood in decades.
“The guys are excited, the student body’s excited, the administration is excited, the teachers are excited for the kids, they’re showing them a lot of love, a lot of support,” Pirates coach Bryant Edwards said. “The atmosphere is there, the nerves are starting to kick in a little bit probably for these guys.”
The No. 9 seed Pirates, fresh off Saturday’s upset of top-seeded Garner, travel to No. 4 Hoggard Tuesday in the East regional semifinals of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 4A state playoffs. The game will tip off at 7 p.m.
For Lumberton (24-5), wins over two top-eight seeds from the Raleigh area in Apex Friendship and Garner have the Pirates confident, particularly both wins came in the stretch of close games.
“To say we beat those teams, going into Hoggard (Tuesday) night, is a really good stamp for the type of games we’ve played,” Edwards said. “Those are games we lost at the end of the year; same type of environment, same type of situation, and we did not succeed out of them. We watched film, we’ve taken notes, we’ve learned from it, we’ve studied how we have to improve on that, and guys came out and they executed it.”
Hoggard (23-6) reached the fourth round after a 56-42 win over No. 5 Hillside in the third round Saturday and a 48-40 win over Laney in the second round Thursday. The Vikings, who finished second in the 3A/4A Mideastern Conference behind New Hanover, had a first-round bye.
The Vikings are coached by Brett Queen, who has been with the team since 2003 and won over 300 games.
Edwards says Hoggard plays similarly to Sandhills Athletic Conference champion Pinecrest — a guard-heavy, fundamental brand of basketball, but with a little bit more size. The Vikings are an experienced group, with each of the team’s top six scorers being upperclassmen.
Brady Rankin (16.1 points per game), Sabastian Haidera (11.1 points per game) and Cam Blanks (6.5 points, 3.7 assists per game) are key players in the backcourt for the Vikings.
“(Rankin) is a volume, high-level shooter, and he’s got some size to him,” Edwards said. “(Haidera) is super-strong, super-witty, very smart and can shoot it. (Blanks) is definitely their engine; he’s their best defender and he’s not going to turn it over. They are definitely guard-heavy and we’ve got to make sure they don’t light it up on the 3-ball at a high clip.”
Statistics show that Hoggard doesn’t have a lot of rebounds, at 25.1 per game with Jackson Massey leading the team at 5.3 per game. But Edwards says that is mostly due to a slower pace and the team’s effiency, particularly on the offensive end.
“If we have that (rebounding) advantage, that means they’re actually missing shots, so I’m hoping we get that advantage,” Edwards said. “They’re going to make you grind it out on offense, they’re going to sit and guard. They try to take 30 to 45 seconds a possession to score; that’s just how they play.”
Tuesday’s game could sell out, but tickets can be purchased in advance online at https://gofan.co/app/school/NC1209 for $8 each.
