Rams open spring with baseball, softball wins

March 3, 2020 robesonian Sports 0
By: Staff report

PEMBROKE — Springs sports started off on the right foot for the Purnell Swett baseball and softball teams on Monday.

The Rams claimed a 5-1 win in baseball over Hoggard at home, while the softball team won 23-2 in five innings at Lee County.

In the baseball game, the Rams held the Vikings scoreless for the first six innings of the matchup as the offense posted runs in the bottom of the first, third and fifth innings before two runs scored in the bottom of the sixth.

Jonathan Jacobs earned the win on the mound with four scoreless innings to start the game with eight strikeouts.

Ethan Wilkins, Troy McGirt, Cameron Fields and Ashton Scott each drove in a run at the plate.

Purnell Swett baseball plays at Overhills on Thursday.

In the softball game, Purnell Swett surrendered two hits in the blowout win. Summer Bullard struck out six in three innings to start.

Chloe Locklear had two triples and three RBIs, while Angelica Locklear had three hits and four RBIs. Bullard scored four runs after reaching base five times in the game with five hits and Marijo Wilkes had three hits and scored three runs.

Purnell Swett plays Lee County again in Pembroke on Thursday.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/rams.png

Staff report