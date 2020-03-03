Rams open spring with baseball, softball wins

GARNER — Lumberton boys basketball coach Bryant Edwards knew that Garner, the Pirates’ third-round playoff opponent Saturday, would make a run after the Pirates, keyed by Charlie Miller’s shooting, had about as good a start as they could have wished for.

Pretty much everybody in the building knew Garner would make a run.

The run came, and Garner led by halftime — but Lumberton responded defensively in the second half to lock down the Trojans, and made enough shots and free throws down the stretch to stun top-seeded Garner, 66-58, in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 4A state tournament.

“We threw the first punch; Charlie was hot early,” Edwards said. “I knew — everybody knew — that they were going to go on a run. They were the No. 1 seed for a reason; they were the No. 1 transition-offense team in the state for a reason. That’s what they do. So I knew they were going to go on a run; it was just going to be a matter of how we handled it and when we stopped it. We stopped it pretty quick and went on our run, and we hung in there.”

Garner took its first lead with a 10-2 run in the second quarter, moving ahead 24-23 after a Benjamin Hines 3-pointer. Lumberton briefly moved back ahead late in the half, but baskets by Jordan Rowe and Chris Nobles in the final 18 seconds of the first half gave Garner a 33-31 lead at the break.

The Trojans went up 35-31 after A.J. Daniels scored the first basket of the second half, but Lumberton began answering Garner baskets with ones of their own. There were five lead changes in the third, with the Pirates claiming the lead for good on a J.B. Brockington basket with 8 seconds left in the period to take a 48-46 lead to the fourth.

“We knew this was win or go home,” Miller said. “When we were down, we just had to play as hard as we’ve ever played, because if we don’t win the game that’s it. We just bonded, we came together and played good as a team, and we just fought to the end.”

Some inside baskets — one by Matt Locklear and two by Michael Todd — created some separation for the Pirates early in the fourth, taking a 56-49 lead with 5:34 to go. Garner kept battling, closing to within a 59-56 deficit with 1:49 to go, but the Pirates were 6-for-8 at the foul line over the final 1:07 to seal the win, the biggest in recent program history for the Pirates.

“They’re on cloud nine,” Edwards said. “They’re full of every emotion. They’re crying, they’re happy, they’re excited, they’re proud. These guys fought.”

“It’s crazy,” Miller said. “We’ve never been in this position before, but we got hyped. It’s an unbelievable experience. I can’t really describe it in words.”

Miller made all four of his free-throw attempts in the game’s final moments after missing each of his three attempts earlier in the game.

The game not only ended with Miller’s shooting touch, but began with it too. The junior guard hit four 3-pointers, including three in the first 4:31 of the game, to propel the Pirates out to an early 15-5 lead and a 19-14 lead after a quarter. The stretch was an extension of the final minutes of the Pirates’ second-round win at Apex Friendship, when Miller hit some key shots.

“The last game, I guess it just built momentum for me and gave me some confidence,” Miller said. “Hitting shots is very good for our team. If our team keeps playing like we are, hopefully we can keep this season alive.”

“We run plays to get him open, and he can shoot it,” senior Jordan McNeill said. “He’s a shooter, and shooters shoot. When he gets hot, it’s a wrap. It’s hard to guard him when he’s hot.”

Miller led all scorers with 18 points. Jadarion Chatman scored 17 points for Lumberton and Locklear scored 10.

McNeill also scored 10 points, with eight points in the first quarter before hitting a free throw each in the third and fourth quarters. His first basket, a baseline jumper 57 seconds into the game, put him over the 2,000-point mark for his record-setting Lumberton career.

“Jordan trusted his team tonight; he showed the ultimate leadership role tonight,” Edwards said. “He didn’t score a lot like he usually does, but he contributed in such big ways. Defensively, he locked in.”

The Pirates held Garner, a team averaging nearly 76 points per game entering the contest, to 58 points, matching the second-lowest scoring output of the season by the Trojans, and the lowest since early January. As Garner tried to come back in the fourth, it was held to just three field goals.

“Like I said (before the game), if we could stop them in transition and keep this thing between a 50- and 60-point game, we could win — and that’s what we did,” Edwards said. “We were moving our feet in the first half, but we weren’t active, and we weren’t talking much. The second half, we sat, we guarded, we moved our feet, we used our hands, and our hands are what causes turnovers, our feet is what keeps us in front.”

Nobles scored 15 points to lead Garner and Daveon Dunn and Daniels each added 14. Asa White, the team’s leading scorer this season, was held to two points.

Lumberton advances to the fourth round Tuesday, when it travels to No. 4 Hoggard at 7 p.m. The Pirates will look to maintain the momentum after a pair of road playoff wins.

“We just keep doing what we’ve been doing,” Miller said. “We’ve been the underdog — I don’t think anybody’s been predicting us to come this far. So just keep doing what we’re doing, and hopefully we can keep going and keep the season alive. We have such a good connection, our whole team, it’s like a family.”

“It’s still us. There’s no ‘I’ in team, it’s still us,” McNeill said. “We’re really playing like a team right now; everybody trusts everybody. That’s really big time, so we’re going to keep that going.”

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

Lumberton’s Charlie Miller, 12, follows his floater in the lane as Jordan McNeill, 5, and Garner’s Jordan Rowe, 43, prepare to rebound during Saturday’s NCHSAA 4A third-round playoff game in Garner. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_webIMG_8237.jpg Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

Lumberton’s Jordan McNeill, 5, goes up for a shot against Garner’s A.J. Daniels, 21, during Saturday’s NCHSAA 4A third-round playoff game in Garner. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_webIMG_8249.jpg Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

Lumberton fans cheer a made basket during Saturday’s NCHSAA 4A third-round playoff game in Garner. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_webIMG_8280.jpg Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

Lumberton’s Jordan McNeill, 5, and the rest of the Pirates bench celebrates as time expires in the Pirates’ upset win over No. 1 Garner in the third round of the NCHSAA 4A state playoffs on Saturday in Garner. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_webIMG_8296.jpg Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

Chris Stiles Staff Writer