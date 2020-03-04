Braves rely on past ahead of another Peach Belt tourney run

PEMBROKE — Strong rebounding a tough defense is what guided The University of North Carolina at Pembroke men’s basketball team to a pair of Peach Belt Conference tournament titles in 2017 and 2018, and that same template is what the Braves are looking to duplicate this week after winning the conference regular-season title over the weekend.
For a handful of players and the coaching staff that had been through the process of sweeping the conference titles, to do so again requires a new level of focus and concentration.
“We persevered throughout the season. We have switch that we flip on and off, and I’d rather keep that switch flipped up,” UNCP interim coach Tony Jones said. “I thought we played OK (Sunday), but there’s definitely another level we can get the switch flipped to. It’s going to need to stay on in the postseason, because it’s not going to get any easier, but it’s just great to see these guys develop throughout the season.”
The journey to a third tournament title in four season starts in Pembroke Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. against eighth-seeded North Georgia. It’s the fourth straight year the Braves have hosted a first-round game in the conference tournament.
The Braves swept the regular-season matchups with the Nighthawks, with UNCP winning 76-46 at home in December and an 81-65 win on the road in early February. North Georgia comes into the tournament with losses in three of its final four games, with the win coming on the final game of the regular season against Clayton State in double overtime.
“North Georgia is very talented. They’ve got a lot of guys that can shoot,” Jones said. “(Ephraim) Tshimanga is a great defender and a great driver. Zez (Steeple) is a great shooter, scoring and their bigs can play as well. Hopefully we can repeat what we’ve done the last two times, but I know they are coming for blood. Hopefully our guys will come locked in, focused and ready.”
Tshimanga leads the Peach Belt in steals per game and leads the team in assists. Steeple is second on the team in scoring with 13 points per outing, behind K.J. Jenkins with 14.5 points per game. In total, the Nighthawks have three players averaging double figures in scoring.
In previous runs to the Peach Belt tourney titles, seniors Micah Kinsey and Akia Pruitt made their marks in March for the Braves. Pruitt was named MVP of the 2017 Peach Belt Conference tournament as a freshman, while Kinsey shined in the 2018 run for the Braves and set a Peach Belt tournament record for assists in a game last year.
“You have to be a dog. You can’t let somebody outplay you, on offense or on defense. You have to be the top dog,” Kinsey said. “We’ve got to get better. There’s always room for improvement, always room to get better at the little things, and that’s all we have to do is take it to another level.”
That experience of completing back-to-back regular-season and tournament titles is something the veterans are leaning on going into another dash for the title.
“We feed off our history; we know we’ve won the conference before, my freshman and sophomore year, and we also won the tournament too,” Pruitt said. “You’ve got to take it one game at a time and not look forward, because you get caught up in a lot of other stuff, so you’ve got to take it one day, one game at a time.”
The game also will more than likely be the final game this season for the Braves on Lumbee Guaranty Bank court with the semifinals and championships this weekend played at the highest remaining women’s seed after the quarterfinals.
“I look forward to a great crowd. I look forward to our energy being very high, because it will be the last time this crowd will be able to see us,” Jones said. “But I’m looking for us to flip that switch in the postseason and I want it to stay on. I don’t want to have to call timeouts, cuss, yell, all that other stuff. I want it to be on, I want to get guys in that are going to bring that same effort, and execution. I’m excited to see what level we can get to.”
Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.