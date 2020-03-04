Site and time of Lumberton’s regional final game announced

March 4, 2020 robesonian Sports 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The location and time has been set for the Lumberton boys basketball team’s NCHSAA 4A East Regional final against Pinecrest on Saturday.

The Sandhills Athletic Conference foes will square off inside Fayetteville State’s Capel Arena at noon, with the winner going to the NCHSAA 4A state championship game.

Tickets are currently on sale at https://gofan.co/app/events/85624 and cost $10.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/pirates.png

