Baucom sets UNCP home run mark in Braves win over Barton

March 5, 2020 robesonian Sports 0
By: Staff report
UNCP Athletics UNCP’s Ethan Baucom connects with a pitch earlier this season. Against Barton on Wednesday, the senior from Rockingham hit his 47th career homer to set the new program record for homers in a career.

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke baseball team clubbed five home runs and scored at least one run in six different frames on the way to a 20-6 victory over visiting Barton on Wednesday afternoon at Sammy Cox Field.

The result stretched the win streak out to seven games for UNCP (14-5) who has now tacked up 20 or more runs in three of its last four outings. It was the third loss in the last four outings for Barton (9-11) who used five homers to register an 8-7 victory over the Braves on Feb. 18 in Wilson.

Senior Ethan Baucom became the program’s all-time home run with a 3-run shot in the third inning. It was the 47th career blast for the Rockingham native. St. Pauls native J.J. Oxendine earned the win on the mound in the matchup, pitching 2 2/3 innings, allowing one hit and one run while striking out three batters. The win was Oxendine’s first at UNCP.

Oxendine came in in the bottom of the second for starter Darren Bowen. The Red Springs grad struck out the side in a rough first inning after Barton took a 2-0 lead to start the game with a bases-loaded walk and a RBI single.

Barton got singles in three of its first four at-bats in the top of the second, and eventually took its second lead of the contest on Noah Almond’s RBI single to left field. Almond eventually scored on an ill-timed throwing error by the Braves and led 4-2 in the middle of the second inning.

A dropped fly ball on the opening at-bat of the bottom of the second eventually lead to seven unearned runs by the hosts that gave them the lead for good. Trevor Clemons gave the Braves a 5-4 lead on a 2-run single with two outs showing, and Alex Simpson crushed a grand slam to left field two at-bats later to finish off the frame.

Clemons went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and a homer in the sixth inning. Simpson had six RBIs.

The Braves will step back into Peach Belt Conference play this weekend when they open up a seven-game road trip at Young Harris (9-5, 3-3 PBC). The squads will open up the weekend set with a 7 p.m. contest on Friday at Zell B. Miller Field.

