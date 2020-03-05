LUMBERTON — This time of year, it’s not uncommon to see underclassmen, sometimes freshmen, listed on the roster of basketball teams making a late run in the state playoffs.

Those players come up to add extra bodies for teams from JV squads, but that’s not the case for Lumberton’s J.B. Brockington.

The freshman has been on varsity, seeing action in a majority of the Pirates games this season, but Tuesday was a coming-out party for the Pirates’ young guard.

“We’ve known J.B. was special all along. J.B. is going to be Lumberton’s next big thing. He’s that type of talent and that type of kid,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “Am I shocked that he performed like he did last night? No; he’s done it a couple times this year. Am I impressed by the stage it was on for him to do what he did? Absolutely.”

The 14-year-old Brockington checked into the game late in the first quarter with foul trouble on Lumberton’s frontcourt forcing it to go with a smaller lineup against Hoggard in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 4A East Regional semifinal.

His play helped the Pirates dig out of a 12-point deficit in the second quarter in a packed house at Hoggard.

“This is good because I can mature and stuff for my senior year,” Brockington said.”It was crazy. I’ve never played in that type of environment.”

The situation wasn’t ideal for the Pirates with post players Michael Todd and Matt Locklear forced to the bench, but Brockington made the most of his extended time on the floor, and it paid dividends for Lumberton. Brockington scored seven points, with most of that coming in the second quarter attacking the rim, but it was his defense on Hoggard’s Sebastian Haidera over the final three quarters also left its mark on the game.

“He’s the most coachable kid you could ask for. When I looked at him and told him, ‘hey I don’t care if you score a point, but shut this guy down,’” Edwards said. “He was like, ‘yes sir. I got it.’ And that’s exactly the mentality he kept throughout the game.”

Haidera finished with four points and came in averaging 10.8 points per game.

The freshmen credits the Lumberton coaching staff, along with a veteran backcourt, to his success on the court this season.

“The coaches are always talking to me after practice, telling me I got this and to go. Anytime I have to ball to just go,” Brockington said. “(The upperclassmen guards) are great leaders and they tell me to step up, and I have to step up whenever they tell me to do so.”

Brockington scored two points in the second-round win over Apex Friendship and two points that served as the go-ahead basket in the third quarter of the win over top-seeded Garner. But those short stints coming off the bench in the previous rounds built confidence for the freshmen ahead of his breakout game.

“I just feel a lot more comfortable. I’ve been in attack mode,” Brockington said.

He also adds that he carries a chip on his shoulder being a freshmen on the roster, and how teams might overlook him at times.

Next up is a third meeting with Pinecrest, a team Lumberton had lost to twice in the regular season, in the 4A East Regional finals in Fayetteville State’s Capel Arena on Saturday at noon.

“We’re not done yet. We still got a goal to win a state championship,” Brockington said.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton freshman J.B. Brockington splits a Hoggard double team during the Pirates’ 68-58 win in the 4A East Regional semifinals on Tuesday. Brockington had seven points in the win off the bench. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_IMG_8642.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton freshman J.B. Brockington splits a Hoggard double team during the Pirates’ 68-58 win in the 4A East Regional semifinals on Tuesday. Brockington had seven points in the win off the bench.

Freshman’s play lifts Pirates to final four

Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Lumberton plays Pinecrest in the NCHSAA 4A East Regional final at Fayetteville State’s Capel Arena on Saturday at noon.