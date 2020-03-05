Braves top North Georgia in PBC quarters

UNCP Athletics Senior Akia Pruitt defends North Georgia’s Zach Brown in the Peach Belt Conference tournament quarterfinal game at UNCP on Wednesday. Pruitt reached the 1,000-rebound mark in the win and the Braves advance to Saturday’s semifinals against Columbus State at Lander. UNCP Athletics Senior Akia Pruitt defends North Georgia’s Zach Brown in the Peach Belt Conference tournament quarterfinal game at UNCP on Wednesday. Pruitt reached the 1,000-rebound mark in the win and the Braves advance to Saturday’s semifinals against Columbus State at Lander. UNCP Athletics Shaun Kirk flies through the air for a one-handed slam in the second half of the Braves’ win over North Georgia at home on Wednesday. UNCP Athletics Shaun Kirk flies through the air for a one-handed slam in the second half of the Braves’ win over North Georgia at home on Wednesday.

PEMBROKE — After Sunday’s win over Georgia Southwestern, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke interim men’s basketball coach Tony Jones discussed the Braves’ ability to flip a switch and turn the team’s play from good to great.

After playing well enough in the first half to hold a six-point lead, the Braves flipped that switch, propelling an explosive second-half performance in a 90-62 win over North Georgia in the Peach Belt Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

“(Assistant coach Connor) Keltner likes to call it spurtability — games can be tied, and you blink your eyes and we’re up 12 or 15 out of nowhere, and that’s kind of what happened tonight,” Jones said. “We made a few adjustments, just making some reads on the defense, trying to attack downhill a lot when the bigs were open on the pop. We started hitting the pop guy, our bigs started taking some shots and we went on from there.”

No. 1-seed UNCP (24-5) advances to Saturday’s semifinal against No. 5 Columbus State, which will be played at Lander University in Greenwood, S.C. Wednesday’s loss ends the season for No. 8 North Georgia (14-15).

Back in the lineup after missing Sunday’s game with an ankle injury, Tyrell Kirk hit four 3-pointers, including a 4-point play, in the first 8:10 of the second half after he had gone 0-for-4 from the field in the first half. His shooting sparked a 27-8 Braves run to take a 60-35 lead after they had led 33-27 at halftime.

“‘Rell didn’t shoot it well in the first half, but the second half he was still confident, took a shot, got an and-1 foul to start the half,” Jones said. “It really gave us a spark; defensively we made some stops.”

“My teammates said, ‘just keep it going, they’re going to fall, you’ll play good in the second half.’” Kirk said. “Second half came and I hit four in a row, and it was just on from there.”

Senior forward Akia Pruitt, playing his final home game at UNCP, led the Braves with 21 points on a 9-for-11 shooting effort, while grabbing seven rebounds to surpass the 1,000-rebound mark for his collegiate career. Pruitt, who is the Peach Belt’s all-time leading rebounder, is the first player with over 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in both school and conference history.

“The goal was to get it at home, and my teammates have been telling me this is a special opportunity, given that we had our last home game and it’s our first game of the tournament, so it’s just a special opportunity,” Pruitt said.

“He’s just worked so hard. His work ethic is crazy,” Jones said. “We constantly get in the gym, and he constantly wants to know what he can do to get better. He can handle it like a guard, he can attack, makes moves like a big and he can shoot the ball. He does a little bit of everything well. He’s a tremendous talent, and a great guy off the court.”

Pruitt’s seven rebounds were a team-high, but Micah Kinsey and Spencer Levi each had six rebounds and Jabrie Bullard, Shaun Kirk and Carson Mounce all had five. The Braves outrebounded the Nighthawks 48-25, including a 21-6 margin in offensive rebounding that led to an 18-6 advantage in second-chance points.

“The guys crashed hard; we had eight guys with four or more rebounds, which is phenomenal,” Jones said. “That’s how we can rebound every game, and that’s not a small (North Georgia) team either. Just that effort and energy consistently, we can make a deep run.”

Levi scored 15 points, Shaun Kirk had 14, Tyrell Kirk finished with 13 after his second-half surge and Strother added 12. Strother, Bullard and Tyrell Kirk each had four assists.

Ephraim Tshimanga led North Georgia with 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists. K.J. Jenkins scored 11 points.

UNCP turned a 7-7 tie into a 17-10 lead, but went six minutes without a field goal as North Georgia came back to tie the game at 18-18 with 8:07 left in the half. A 15-6 stretch favoring the Braves gave them a 33-24 lead, but after another field-goal drought over the last 2:39 of the half, North Georgia pulled within six at the break, 33-27.

Tyrell Kirk’s 4-point play was followed by another triple 56 seconds later, putting the Braves up 40-30. Ratliffe scored on a layup and a 3-pointer to stretch the lead to 45-31, then after Jenkins made a layup for the Nighthawks the Braves scored the next nine points, including three baskets by Pruitt, for a 54-33 lead with 12:51 remaining.

Two more treys by Tyrell Kirk made the lead 60-35, then baskets on back-to-back possessions by Levi that included a 3-pointer stretched the lead to 65-38. The onslaught continued with four triples in the last 9:15 by Shaun Kirk and one by Strother, as the Braves were 12-for-20 (60 percent) on 3-pointers in the second half and 15-for-36 (41.7 percent) in the game.

“I thought they played hard the first half, they just took a few early shots and the ball stuck a little bit at times,” Jones said. “(The second half) the ball got moving, we got open shots and knocked them down, and defensively we made stops. We did a lot of scrambling and closing out on their shooters and that paid dividends at the end.”

The Braves led by as many as 34 late in the game. The one-sided score came as the result of an efficient second half for the Braves, but the tightness of the game’s first half served as a reminder for the Braves that the road will get tougher from here in the postseason.

“Every game’s going to be a tough game,” Jones said. “We’re in the playoffs now, in the postseason, so we don’t expect any game to be a blowout. That was one of (assistant coach Eldon ‘Pops’ Miller’s) messages at halftime; he was like, ‘I didn’t expect it to be easy and y’all shouldn’t either.’ Every game’s going to be tough from here on out, so we’re not expecting any easy Ws.”

Chris Stiles Staff Writer

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.

