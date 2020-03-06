Red Springs native Rekha Patterson named Ohio Valley’s women’s Coach of the Year

WILMINGTON — Early in the Lumberton boys basketball team’s game at Hoggard on Tuesday, the Pirates struggled on both ends of the floor.

But over the final 2 1/2 quarters, the Pirates locked in defensively, created some transition opportunities and were far more efficient on the offensive end.

The Pirates turned that strong play into a lead and ultimately a 68-58 win over Hoggard in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 4A East Regional semifinal.

“We were getting caught on ball screens on their two really good shooters, instead of trailing them,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “We were supposed to be in their hip pocket. We turned the ball over way too much in the first quarter. Nerves, I think, got to us a little bit, but we settled in and everything was fine. Once we started getting out and running, and getting into our game, and doing what we do in transition, we were able to do things.”

No. 9-seed Lumberton (25-5) advances to Saturday’s East Regional final against fellow Sandhills Athletic Conference member Pinecrest, the No. 3 seed, at Fayetteville State’s Capel Arena at noon on Saturday.

No. 4 Hoggard (23-7) jumped out to an 11-2 lead behind the 3-point shooting of Brady Rankin, who hit three triples over the first 4:11 of the game. The Vikings lead was as large as 12, at 26-14 at the 2:42 mark of the second quarter before Lumberton began its comeback.

“Putting pressure on (Cam) Blanks, the point guard, that’s what changed everything,” Edwards said. “We were letting him have too much freedom, and he was getting every pass off. We put more pressure on Blanks to force him to cause turnovers, and that made some tough passes for the two shooters.”

After Lumberton got as close as three points in the second quarter, it took the lead for good when a Charlie Miller triple made it 40-38 Pirates with 1:05 left in the third. Miller having the go-ahead basket was fitting, given that he was offensively key in the third quarter with nine points, but also because his defense helped contain Rankin over the final three quarters.

“I just had to make sure I followed him. I didn’t go under any screen, because he will pull it from any range,” Miller said. “I just had to make that my No. 1 priority; I didn’t really care about scoring, just trying to get stops on him.”

Jordan McNeill led Lumberton with 19 points, and behind the Pirates’ leader the team got contributions throughout the game from everyone who stepped foot on the court.

Miller scored 17, hitting all eight of his free-throw attempts including six as the Pirates held the lead in the fourth quarter. Jadarion Chatman scored 14 points, including eight in the fourth. Dwayne Davis had nine points, with seven in the fourth.

“It’s big time knowing I’m not the only person that can score, I can dish the ball and it’s layups,” McNeill said. “It just feels good. I’m not wearing myself down like I have the past few years. It’s just good playing with these boys, I love these boys.”

Freshman J.B. Brockington was key throughout the game, especially in the second quarter as the Pirates began their comeback. He was forced into a more expanded role than normal after Michael Todd and Matt Locklear each came out with two first-half fouls.

“J.B. helped us win that ballgame,” Edwards said. “He came in, he pushed the tempo, and he’s really quick with the basketball. He’s going to be really special the next three years.”

“I had to keep attacking, find my open teammates and push the ball up the floor,” said Brockington, who finished with seven points including five in the second quarter. “I just knew I had to push the ball, handle the ball and don’t make any turnovers to get my teammates involved.”

Rankin scored 22 points to lead Hoggard, with 11 in the first quarter and 11 at the free-throw line. Blanks scored 13 points, Jackson Massey had nine and Luke Lamporte added eight.

After Hoggard’s 11-2 lead, the Vikings led 17-7 at the end of the first quarter and maintained a lead of around 10 for much of the second quarter. A 9-0 Lumberton run pulled the Pirates to within 26-23 late in the half before Sabastian Haidera, another good shooter for Hoggard who was held to four points, hit a buzzer-beater for 29-23 Vikings lead at the break.

Chatman hit a triple for the first basket of the second half and McNeill scored on the next Pirate possession to pull within a point at 29-28. Hoggard stretched its lead back to 33-28 before an 8-2 Lumberton spurt that included two McNeill baskets tied the score at 35-35.

Rankin hit three free throws for a 38-35 Hoggard lead, but Lumberton responded with a Brockington basket before Miller’s trey to give the Pirates their first lead since 2-0.

“We just kept getting more comfortable and kept trusting each other as the game went on,” Miller said. “As soon as we get a little lead, we start to take our game to another level.”

Shortly after the Pirates took the lead, Miller hit two free throws after a Hoggard technical foul, and later hit layup at the third-quarter buzzer for a 44-40 advantage going to the fourth.

Hoggard got within one after a Massey traditional 3-point play made it 44-43, but the Pirates went on a lengthy 10-0 run with three baskets from Davis, one from Chatman and two Miller free throws to take a 54-43 lead with 3:11 left. Two of the layups came at the end of long possessions as the Pirates successfully stalled to run some clock.

The Vikings got back within a 57-49 gap after a Rankin basket, and after two Chatman free throws Blanks hit a triple to pull Hoggard within seven at 59-52 with 1:17 to go.

From that point, the Pirates were 7-for-8 at the free-throw line while Hoggard missed some forced shots, sealing the outcome.

The win allowed a large Lumberton contingent to celebrate in an away gymnasium as the Pirates advanced. A large Hoggard gym was packed for the game, creating a great atmosphere with a lot of fans in attendance for both sides.

“It’s crazy,” Miller said. “Most of the fans were ours, so that was really good. It feels really good to have the support behind us. It’s amazing, it’s a crazy environment, and you’ve just got to play through it.”

Now the Pirates will play at a neutral site after winning three straight playoff games on the road against higher seeds, and will do so against a familiar opponent. Pinecrest, the SAC regular-season and tournament champions, won both regular-season meetings against the Pirates.

“We’re hitting from a lot of different cylinders right now, and that’s really big,” Edwards said. “The guys who’s been stepping up, they stepped up again. The guys have become winners, and they don’t want to be done.”

Chris Stiles Staff Writer