Road comebacks have clutch Lumberton in East final

LUMBERTON — In each of the Lumberton boys basketball team’s four playoff games, the Pirates have trailed at halftime. The last three of those games came on the road, as the lower seed.
But in each instance, the Pirates have come through in the clutch to survive and advance, reaching the East Regional final in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 4A state tournament, where they will meet Pinecrest on Saturday at noon at Fayetteville State’s Capel Arena.
“Our guys have, from the first round, getting the South Central draw and feeling like our backs were against the wall … when we got that draw, we said, ‘you know what, we’re just going to take it game by game,’” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “These guys were super-motivated, have a humble warrior mentality and they’ve just been getting after it.”
The No. 9-seed Pirates (25-5) have earned wins over No. 24 South Central at home and No. 8 Apex Friendship, No. 1 Garner and No. 4 Hoggard on the road. They’ll still be away from home against No. 3 Pinecrest, but at a neutral site, and one in Fayetteville that will allow hoards of Pirate fans to attend — although even away from home, fan support hasn’t been an issue, with the number of fans traveling to support the team growing in each successive round.
“Here lately, even though we’ve been on the road, we’ve had a pretty big fanbase, so even though we’ve been on the road they’ve felt like home games,” junior guard Charlie Miller said. “That’s been a big part of it. Even though it’s away, we’ve still got a chip on our shoulder and play how we play.”
“It’s really the fans, everybody that’s supporting us,” senior guard Jordan McNeill said. “It’s just making it feel like we’re a part of something. It’s really big time.”
The Pirates have played well away from home all season, going 11-2, with losses at Pinecrest at Scotland. That compares to a 13-3 mark at home and a 1-0 neutral-site record.
“We’ve actually played better on the road all season, for some reason,” Edwards said. “We don’t actually have a home-court advantage. Our road-court advantage is a lot better than our home-court advantage. Our guys, they thrive being on the road. They like it. We shoot well in other gyms.”
As they’ve won on the road in their playoff run, they’ve done so from behind. After trailing 31-29 to South Central in their one home playoff game, the Pirates trailed by three at Apex Friendship, two at Garner and six at Hoggard after 16 minutes. Lumberton has outscored the opposition 158-117 in the second half in the playoffs, scoring an average of 39.5 points in each second half.
“At halftime every single game, I’ve had the same mentality,” Edwards said. “We break things down into halves, and at halftime of every single game I’ve caught myself saying, that was our half, let’s go take our half. They’ve had that same mentality of we’ve got to turn up, and the second half of each ballgame these guys have.”
“(It’s) coach’s game plan,” McNeill said. “We get a feel for the teams, we listen to what coach is saying in halftime, and then we just go get it.”
In each game, Pirate players have had to come through in the clutch to earn the victory: a key traditional 3-point play by Matt Locklear against South Central; Miller hitting a go-ahead 3-pointer against Apex Friendship, key free throws against Garner and both against Hoggard; Jadarion Chatman’s nine fourth-quarter points and Dwayne Davis’ seven against Hoggard.
“We just know how to win, especially here late in the season,” Miller said. “That’s been a really big part, just coming together, trusting each other, and finding ways to win.”
“Egos have gone to the side, selfishness has gone to the side, it’s just, now, about advancing,” Edwards said. “Everybody on our team just wants to win; they don’t care what minutes they get, what play is called, who’s guarding who. Whatever the situation us at the end of the game, who’s shooting free throws, it is what it is; everybody wants everybody to succeed, everybody wants everybody to make the free throws, everybody wants everybody to defend at a high level. Everybody’s just on the same page.
“That’s a good thing to have this late in the playoffs.”
That is, in fact, a big reason why they are still playing this late in the playoffs.
