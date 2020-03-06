Bym: County basketball peaking at the right time

By: Jonathan Bym - Sports editor
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian The Lumberton faithful celebrate late in Tuesday’s game on the road at Hoggard.

LUMBERTON — I remember sitting back at my desk at The Robesonian office after the 2018 Robeson County Shootout championship trying to process the environment and the game I just saw thinking that was the best high school basketball game I had witnessed in person.

Then the question hits me: was that the peak of the county’s basketball season last year? In a way it was, with the packed house inside the English Jones Center at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke as Purnell Swett edged Lumberton in a boys championship game for the ages.

The two schools packed the Purnell Swett gym in the season finale as Purnell Swett won that rivalry game, but the 2019 basketball season came to a screeching stop in the second round of the state playoffs last year. The Shootout was the peak of the 2018-19 season.

The same energetic crowd came out to Purnell Swett for this year’s Robeson County Shootout to witness the instant classic in the girls title game. And after the night was over, I caught myself asking myself the same question I had a year ago.

But this basketball season, in fact, did not peak at the annual pre-Christmas tournament. We have seen the best of this basketball season come in the last few weeks.

For the first time since 2010, we had multiple teams in the third round of the state playoffs when both St. Pauls clubs and Lumberton’s boys played on the rare leap day in the third round. Both St. Pauls teams fell victim to teams from the Eastern Carolina Conference, with an impressive comeback in the final minutes of the game by the North Lenoir girls to hand the Lady Bulldogs their first loss of the season.

Earlier in the day Lumberton locked horns with the top seed in the 4A East bracket in what was the second of three straight road playoff games to set up Saturday’s colossal clash with Pinecrest in the East Regional final at Fayetteville State.

Lumberton’s margin of victory in the playoffs has been 10 points or less in all four matchups. And while the Shootout final last year against Purnell Swett was the best game I’ve witnessed in person, the Apex Friendship comeback win for the Pirates had everything to make it the most amazing 32 minutes of high school basketball I’ve seen.

Helping add to the buzz around the games are the throngs of local fans on both sides adding to the hype of the playoff environment for all of Lumberton’s three road playoff games. Most recently, the early swarms of fans from Robeson County, some there from the other four county high schools, helped make Hoggard’s Shelia Boles Gymnasium a nearly standing-room-only crowd that sounded more like a Lumberton home game if you ask me.

With the crowds that have assembled on short notice for Lumberton’s three road trips that have each been over an hour away from home, I can’t help but get visions of what to expect the Capel Arena to look like come tipoff on Saturday at noon.

A highly-anticipated matchup in front of a large and boisterous crowd with a state championship berth on the line, that sounds like peak March basketball to me. And who knows, it might be a good enough game to take over as the new best high school game I’ve ever seen.

Jonathan Bym

Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

