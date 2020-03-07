Lumberton advances to state championship game

March 7, 2020 robesonian Breaking News, Sports 0
By: Staff report
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’s boys basketball team poses with the 4A East Regional championship trophy after defeating Pinecrest in Fayetteville on Saturday. The state title appearance is the Pirates’ first ever.

FAYETTEVILLE — For the first time in school history, the Lumberton Senior High School boys basketball team will play for a state championship.

The Pirates advanced to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 4A state championship game with a 66-47 win over Pinecrest in the East Regional final, played Saturday in Fayetteville.

The state championship game against North Mecklenburg will be played Saturday at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill. The game time is yet to be determined.

The No. 9-seeded Pirates (26-5) were led by Jordan McNeill with 27 points and nine rebounds and Charlie Miller with 16 points.

Bradlee Haskell, the leading scorer for No. 3 Pinecrest (27-4) coming into the game, was held to nine points.

A full game story will be available later Saturday afternoon at robesonian.com, and in Tuesday’s print edition.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’s boys basketball team poses with the 4A East Regional championship trophy after defeating Pinecrest in Fayetteville on Saturday. The state title appearance is the Pirates’ first ever.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_IMG_9274-1.jpgJonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’s boys basketball team poses with the 4A East Regional championship trophy after defeating Pinecrest in Fayetteville on Saturday. The state title appearance is the Pirates’ first ever.

Staff report