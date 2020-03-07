Bym: Pirates into the state championship game after ‘learning how to win’

PEMBROKE — When Ben Miller became head coach of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke men’s basketball program in 2008, he asked his father, Eldon Miller, to join his staff as a volunteer assistant and help him out for the first couple years of his tenure.

Some 12 years later, Eldon Miller is one of the most well-liked and respected individuals on the UNCP campus, universally known as “Pops.”

Pops will step down at from his role at the end of this season, as the 80-year-old marks the end of a 12-year UNCP tenure and the likely end of a coaching career that dates back to 1962 and includes stops at Wittenberg, Western Michigan, Ohio State and Northern Iowa.

“(Ben) didn’t save my life, but he added a lot to it,” Pops Miller said. “And of course my wife is a great basketball fan too, and we love the area and being down here in the winter time. It’s just been great for our whole family.”

The origin of the Pops nickname is simple — with two coaches on staff who answered to “Coach Miller,” one needed a nickname. As the elder Miller, players began calling him Pops — 12 years later, hardly anyone in Pembroke calls him anything else.

The nickname fits — not just because of his paternal relationship with Ben Miller, who resigned as head coach in November, but because he serves as a grandfatherly figure for many, particularly in a program that the rest of the coaching staff is in its mid-20s.

“Pops being here this year, through everything that’s happened, is a true testament to his character and who he is. He loves these guys, he loves us. He’s been a great mentor; he’s a basketball encyclopedia,” Braves interim head coach Tony Jones said. “He’s been great to this program; he’s one of the reasons why the program is in the shape that it’s in now. I’m super happy to get to know him, as a friend, as a mentor and just as a person.”

Long before he was called Pops, Eldon Miller played at Wittenberg in Springfield, Ohio, across the state from his hometown of Gnadenhutten. Upon graduation, he joined the coaching Tigers coaching staff; a year later, he was head coach at age 23, and in his first season led the team to the NCAA College Division national championship game (equivalent to today’s Division II).

After five conference championship in eight years with the Tigers, he moved to a Division-I job at Western Michigan, spending six years there, including a run to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 his final season there.

At Ohio State, Pops led the Buckeyes to four NCAA Tournament berths in a 10-year tenure, twice reaching the Sweet 16 — losing to North Carolina there in 1983 — and earning Big Ten Coach of the Year that season.

His final head-coaching stop was a 12-year stint at Northern Iowa, where he led the Panthers to one conference championship and the second round of the 1990 NCAA Tournament, as the 14th-seeded Panthers upset No. 3 seed Missouri.

Pops has coached 13 NBA Draft selections, including Clark Kellogg, Herb Williams and Tony Campbell at Ohio State. At Northern Iowa, he coached Nick Nurse, head coach of the NBA champion Toronto Raptors, and Creighton head coach Greg McDermott.

“Pops is one of the greatest minds I’ve ever been around,” Braves senior Micah Kinsey said. “Somebody said just Google his name and see what he’s accomplished and what he’s done and you’ll be shocked.”

After 568 career wins as a head coach, Miller’s Northern Iowa tenure ended at age 58 in 1998; he later said he felt he got out of coaching too soon. So, in 2008, he was thrilled when Ben Miller had the idea to add him to the UNCP coaching staff. The plan was for a short tenure, but the 12-year run for Pops at UNCP matches his longest coaching tenure at any school.

“This has been a great experience for me,” Eldon Miller said. “No. 1, I love the university; I think it’s one of the most important universities in America. And to be honest with you, Ben was really good at recruiting quality people. Not basketball players, but quality people who can play. It’s been fun for me because I’ve been able to work with those guys.”

Time spent with family is often something sacrificed in a time-consuming and grind-requiring profession like coaching. So in addition to adding Pops’ expertise to his coaching staff, Ben Miller saw the opportunity to get back some of the time lost with his father in his youth.

“When I was growing up, the recruiting rules were different, where he was gone a lot, sometimes he’d be gone for weeks at a time. I’d tag along on some recruiting trips, tag along at practice, but we missed some of that (time),” Ben Miller said. “The time we had was special, but it’s been nice to build something together. I never got to play for Dad; I coached for him for one year and he sent me on the road packing, and said ‘you’ve got to find your own way,’ which was great for me. But having him here for these last 12 years, for this program, for our young men and for myself has been special.”

The quality time extends beyond his son; Pops is a frequent attendee of Lumberton High School games to watch grandson Charlie Miller, the starting shooting guard for the Pirates.

“He’s been at all the games, I’m pretty sure. He’s very supportive, he always texts me before every game,” Charlie Miller said. “He’s taught me a lot. After games, he always tells me what I did good, what I need to work on, and that’s really helped me.”

Love for Pops, though, extends beyond his family. Despite an age difference that in some cases is over 60 years, his players enjoy playing for him and value the expertise he’s acquired in his decades of experience.

“He’s been great,” Braves senior Akia Pruitt said. “Throughout practice he may not say much, but when he says something, you listen, because he’s been there, done that.”

And Pops says he’s equally enjoyed working with the players, particularly with this group of Braves, who have reached the semifinals of the Peach Belt Conference Tournament and will meet Columbus State on Saturday in Greenwood, S.C.

“Right now, this is one of the most talented teams I’ve ever worked with,” Pops said. “I probably had about four teams at Ohio State that had more talent, but at the mid-majors I worked at, this team can play with any of them. Very good players, and most important they’re good guys. I’m just so excited for them to be a part of a program that’s committed to excellence like this program is, not only on the court but off the court in every way.”

Pops’ final UNCP season has already netted one championship, as the Braves won the PBC regular-season title for the third time in four years, and won it outright for the first time in program history. Now, Pops and the Braves are looking to win the PBC Tournament for the third time in four years, and could contend to win a regional championship or more in the NCAA Tournament starting next week.

As much as a championship would be a fitting end for a basketball lifer such as Eldon Miller, Pops is grateful to simply finish with an opportunity.

“I think what’s important to me is that you play for it with all you have,” Pops said. “We’re really fortunate. We have a chance, because of who we are, to win it, and that’s what’s most important.”

UNCP’s Miller stepping away at season’s end

Chris Stiles Staff Writer