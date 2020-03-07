Bym: Pirates into the state championship game after ‘learning how to win’

By: Jonathan Bym - Sports editor
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Jadarion Chatman passes over the Pinecrest defense in the NCHSAA 4A East Regional final game in Fayetteville on Saturday.

FAYETTEVILLE — Lumberton boys basketball coach Bryant Edwards has talked about how his team has “learned to win” during its run in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 4A state playoffs.

He has mentioned it a lot when I’ve talked to Lumberton’s first-year coach over the last half of the season. I always saw it as coachspeak about how his team is playing much better, but the run of five wins against five of the state’s best teams has shown the Pirates know how to win.

The program as a whole was not accustomed to winning. This year’s Lumberton team was treading on rare territory that hadn’t been reached by the Pirates since before a man walked the moon, when the 1964 team lost in the state semifinals. The 2019-20 team are pioneers, for the program is in its first state title game and the 26 wins is a mark that more than likely stands as a program record.

There have been several examples over the last two weeks how the Pirates have dug out from double-digit deficits on the road and making clutch plays in unfamiliar gyms to be one of two 4A boys basketball teams still playing. Saturday was a different kind of game, but Lumberton showed how it has learned to win with a comfortable lead for much of the game in a 66-47 victory over Pinecrest.

“I feel like when (Edwards) says we are learning how to win is like even when we are down, we don’t panic,” Lumberton junior Jadarion Chatman said. “We just listen to what he’s got to say and we just go out there to play our hardest.”

Winning against Pinecrest was something Lumberton hadn’t tasted this year. But from the opening tip, the Pirates were poised to win, and the focus was just as surgical even with substantial leads late.

“Every quarter I would tell them, ‘hey, it’s 0-0. We’ve got to treat this like it’s a really tight game,” Edwards said. “When I look at them in the huddle, they’re engaged. Their eyes are on me and they want to win.”

Lumberton locked in defensively to force the Patriots into a negative assist-to-turnover ratio, while also holding the leading scorer for their opponents, Bradlee Haskell, to his quietest game since Purnell Swett locked him down in the Patriots’ last loss. Pinecrest had an off night shooting the ball from behind the arc, but the Patriots also credited the Pirates’ defense.

“All of a sudden you hear that you are playing Lumberton and the whole locker room, the whole school thinks you’re in the state championship because you beat them twice,” Snyder said. “You knew they wanted the mental edge because they wanted revenge.”

Defense has become a trademark of the winning trend for the Pirates this season, and for the upperclassmen, the new feeling of winning and working hard to get those wins has been a good feeling. Especially for 4-year starter Jordan McNeill, who never had a playoff win until this season.

“From the last three years, we haven’t had a lot of that. Sometimes we had negative records, but it feels great. I’ve never won like that,” McNeill said. “Winning feels great. You can’t describe it.”

And on the biggest high-school stage in North Carolina, the Pirates get one more chance to show they know how to win.

