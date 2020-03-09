UNCP men’s basketball makes NCAA Tournament, will face Catawba

By: Staff report

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke men’s basketball team has qualified for the NCAA Division II Tournament as an at-large selection, the NCAA announced on Sunday evening.

UNCP (24-6) earned a No. 3 seed, and will play No. 6 Catawba (20-10) in the first round at noon on Saturday at the Southeast Regional, hosted at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tenn.

The Indians, from the South Atlantic Conference, defeated the Braves 80-61 in the first round of last year’s tournament. The Braves won the teams’ last meeting, on Nov. 8 in the season opener, 95-90 in overtime.

“We faced them earlier in the year; both teams weren’t really settled in on what their offense was, it was a very fresh start.” Braves interim head coach Tony Jones said. “It’ll be a great rematch; they’re a very talented team and have some great guards, great players, so it’ll be really exciting.”

The Braves qualified for the NCAA Tournament for the fourth straight year and the seventh time in the last 10 years.

UNCP won the Peach Belt Conference regular-season championship, and lost 90-87 in overtime in the PBC Tournament semifinals Saturday against Columbus State.

