Thompson, Moses named coaches of the year in Three Rivers

LUMBERTON — Both the Lumberton and Pinecrest boys basketball teams are playing their best basketball of the season right now to help clinch a berth in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 4A East Regional final.

Because of that, both head coaches are seeing slightly different teams than the one they had to prepare for during the two regular-season Sandhills Athletic Conference meetings between the schools.

“It will be a challenge. Even though this is the third time, it’s really two completely different teams,” Pinecrest coach Ben Snyder said. “(Lumberton) ran through four of the top teams in the state. They are playing about as good as you can be playing right now. We are a different team than the last two times we’ve played them.”

The last time the teams met on Feb. 4, Pinecrest swept the regular season series with the Pirates with a 57-49 win in Lumberton. That win sparked a 10-game winning streak for the Patriots that included a Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament title.

“Jordan (McNeill) and (Jadarion Chatman), they really want revenge. They played about as poor as they have all season in that game (at home),” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “To leave with that taste in their mouth against Pinecrest, it’s really fueling them pretty good right now.”

Lumberton was bounced from the SAC tournament in the semifinals by Richmond, ruining a third chance at Pinecrest; the Pirates said they felt they were prepared for a chance to redeem two losses to Pinecrest in the regular season. Lumberton fell on the road, 52-50, at Pinecrest on Jan. 7 in the first meeting between the teams.

Saturday’s noon meeting between the teams inside Fayetteville State’s Capel Arena with a spot in the state championship game on the line is the chance at redemption for the ninth-seeded Pirates (25-5).

“Honestly when we beat Hoggard, that was one of the first things that came out of my mouth when we kind of quieted down was, ‘you guys wanted another crack at Pinecrest and now we are getting it,’” Edwards said. “The guys have been looking forward to it. We’ve been saying all along we would like to see Pinecrest in the final four. That was a goal of ours to set sail, but to actually have it happen, that’s pretty cool and it says a lot about our conference.”

The playoffs have brought what Snyder feels is a different Lumberton team out, one that has came back in the second half in all four previous playoff games, and one that has thrived on the road.

“They generate so much off their defense,” Snyder said. “They run their stuff and have gotten better at it. They’ve added some wrinkles to their offense and obviously they have really good players. On defense, they are so physical on the ball, they make you earn stuff.”

McNeill is averaging 20.3 points per game to lead Lumberton during this postseason run, but also has seen scoring help come from Charlie Miller on the wing and Chatman attacking the basket.

In the last meeting between the teams, McNeill was held to six points.

“They were trying to double me most of the game. It was just tough D,” McNeill said. “I really wanted that chance again with them boys.”

While McNeill was locked down in the game, Lumberton’s 3-point shooting in the two losses to the Patriots has suffered as well.

“We’ve shot less than 15 percent from 3-point range the two times we’ve played Pinecrest. We shot it poorly, now a lot has a lot to do with their defense and ho disciplined they really are, but hopefully we shoot it better,” Edwards said.

“We have to buckle down and be as disciplined as we ever have been against Pinecrest. If you gamble and make mistakes, they are the one team this year that every single time they will make you pay. We have to keep our mind on that. They are a lot more disciplined than Hoggard with a lot less size. They are very, very polished.”

No. 3-seed Pinecrest (27-3) has taken the lead of their top scorer this tournament as well with junior guard Bradlee Haskell averaging 33 points per game in the three playoff wins for the Patriots. He has also had the aid of his teammates to thank for passing through the second and third rounds over Riverside-Durham, 58-47, and Heritage, 71-62. The Patriots locked in on defense in the fourth quarter against Leesville Road in the fourth round to claim a 63-59 win on the road.

The Patriots have caught fire as a unit during the postseason and Snyder said that several players are shooting lights out from behind the arc, making them a tougher to defend.

“(Haskell) has been in attack mode and over the last seven games, we’ve had three other guys shooting over 50 percent from 3. Anytime teams have tried to double or focus on him, guys have really knocked down shots. Then it makes it really hard to focus on him,” Snyder said. “It’s been a blend of guys shooting well during this run and he’s playing well during this run and he’s finding the open man.”

In the regular-season finale, Haskell scored 51 points against Hoke, but Edwards says that he bring much more than scoring to the table.

“He’s just so smart. He’s obviously one of the better players in this conference, but he’s probably got the best basketball IQ of anyone in the league. No matter how you play him, he’s going to have a counter to it. He’s so smart at reading the defenses. If you trap him, his head is on a swivel and he can hit anybody on the backside,” Edwards said. “He can shoot the 3-ball well, but his mid-range game is his best attribute so he can stop on a dime and pull up, but also get to the rack and finish. His games don’t have many flaws to it.”

Both teams are staring at history as neither side has been in this position in the last 40-plus years. When Pinecrest opened in 1969, the basketball team went to the 3A state championship game three straight years, winning the title in 1971, and Snyder said the Patriots haven’t been in a regional game in 48 years. Lumberton’s last trip to the final four came in 1964 and the Pirates have never played for a boys basketball state championship.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Dwayne Davis shoots a contested shot against a Hoggard defender on Tuesday in Wilmington. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_insideIMG_8750-1.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Dwayne Davis shoots a contested shot against a Hoggard defender on Tuesday in Wilmington. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Jordan McNeill, 5, drives the baseline against Pinecrest’s J.J. Goins, 5, during the game between the teams Feb. 4. The two schools meet for the third time this season on Saturday at noon in the NCHSAA 4A East Regional final at Fayetteville State’s Capel Arena. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_leadIMG_7079-1.jpg Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Jordan McNeill, 5, drives the baseline against Pinecrest’s J.J. Goins, 5, during the game between the teams Feb. 4. The two schools meet for the third time this season on Saturday at noon in the NCHSAA 4A East Regional final at Fayetteville State’s Capel Arena.

Jonathan Bym Sports editor