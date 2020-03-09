Thompson, Moses named coaches of the year in Three Rivers

By: Jonathan Bym - Sports editor
WHITEVILLE — Both St. Pauls basketball coaches were named Coach of the Year in the Three Rivers Conference as the league announced its all-conference basketball teams and individual awards on Monday.

Boys coach Corey Thompson and girls coach Mike Moses led both Bulldogs squads to the regular-season conference championships this season, and to the third round of the 2A state playoffs. Thompson shared the boys co-Coach of the Year honors with Whiteville’s Jerry Singletary and West Columbus’ W.T. Edwards.

In total, 13 players from Robeson County were named first-team all-conference, led by six from the Bulldogs.

The St. Pauls boys team sent seniors Emonta Smith, Zarron Glover and Caleb Henderson to the all-conference team.

Smith and Henderson were two of the leading scorers for the Bulldogs this season, with Smith averaging 9.3 points per game, and Henderson at 8.6 points per game.

Other honorees from the county include Fairmont’s Kobe Davis and Jakeem Moore, as well as Red Springs’ Jordan Ferguson and Corell Love.

Ferguson averaged 12 points per game as a senior, and Love pulled down 11.8 rebounds a game.

Iyania Evans, T.J. Eichelberger and Jakieya Thompson were named all-conference from St. Pauls on the girls side.

The trio all averaged double figures in scoring this season. Thompson led the Bulldogs as a freshman with 12.4 points per game, along with averaging more than five assists and five steals a game. Eichelberger also averaged 12.4 points per game as a junior and Evans averaged a double-double.

Fairmont freshmen Paris Bethea and Amyrikal Vaught were selected to the team with Red Springs freshman Sydney Bell.

The Fairmont duo both averaged more than 9.1 points per game this season, and Bell led the Red Devils averaging 6.6 points per game.

Tyre Boykin from West Bladen was named the boys Player of the Year in the conference, and East Bladen’s Patience Ward was named the girls Player of the Year.

Jonathan Bym

Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

