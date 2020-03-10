Locklear no-hits Raiders as Purnell Swett opens Sandhills play

ROCKINGHAM — It was a tough night at the plate for the Richmond Senior baseball team in its Sandhills Athletic Conference opener on Monday, as they couldn’t figure out Purnell Swett ace Jeremiah Locklear and went hitless in the 10-0 shutout in six innings.
“I just think we didn’t swing the bat when we had opportunities,” Richmond coach Rob Ransom said. “The kid (Locklear) challenged us with the fastball and we just couldn’t catch up to it.”
The Purnell Swett (3-0, 1-0 SAC) lefty pitched a complete game, going the full six innings, with a game-high 10 strikeouts while giving up just one walk in his final inning on the mound.
Raiders (0-3, 0-1 SAC) shortstop Dallas Cowick had the best opportunity of any batter that faced Locklear, getting on base in the first inning by way of a fielding error. Teammate Cameron Way moved Cowick in scoring position in the next at-bat, but Locklear got out of the inning using a strikeout, then getting help from catcher Jaylyn McIntrye who caught Cowick trying to steal third.
Richmond saw few chances to get on base over the next five innings as Locklear quickly worked through the lineup with his overpowering fastball.
The Rams were held in check offensively during the first two innings as Raiders starter Nygie Stroman kept the contest scoreless.
“I thought Nygie pitched pretty good in the first couple of innings,” Ransom said of the towering lefty. “It’s early in the season for him and his pitch count got up around 60, and he hadn’t thrown more than 35-40 pitches, so I felt that was enough.
Troy McGirt got the Rams on the board in the third on a sacrifice fly that brought home Cameron Field and made it 1-0. Ransom decided to take out Stroman in the third inning with two outs and a couple of runners on base. Stroman gave up two consecutive 2-out singles, then Blake Scott followed with a 2-RBI single that extended the lead to 3-0.
“It’s a long season and he needs time to work himself back into shape,” Ransom added of Stroman, who just recently joined the group after basketball season ended.
Not long after, Ransom made the change to reliever Harley Honeycutt who got out the frame without anymore damage.
But the Rams would strike again in the top of the fifth as Honeycutt walked the first two batters and was substituted for Dallas Cowick. The visitors benefitted from a couple of Raiders’ errors and blew the game open with six runs in the frame to make it a 9-0 advantage.
Now the focus shifts to the rematch between the two groups in Pembroke on Friday.
“You got to leave that game behind you and get ready to go on the bus and be ready to play Friday night. Keep your head up and keep fighting through it,” Ransom said to his group afterward.
Purnell Swett’s Mason Locklear finished 3-for-4 to lead the team in hits, and Field added a pair of hits in the win.
Purnell Swett girls inch past West Brunswick
PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett softball team was able to help sophomore pitcher Chan Locklear’s gem in the circle for a 2-1 walkoff win at home over West Brunswick on Monday night.
Locklear had a no-hitter going into the top of the seventh before the Trojans (0-1) used a triple and a single to tie the game at 1-all.
In the bottom of the frame, Kaitlyn Locklear scored Torrie Butler to give the Rams the win.
Chan Locklear finished with 18 strikeouts and the two hits allowed. Butler led the Rams (2-0) in hitting with two hits, while Chloe Locklear and Kaitlyn Locklear each had RBIs.
Purnell Swett plays at Richmond on Tuesday.
Thorndyke’s gem guides Tornadoes past Knights
FAIRMONT — The Fairmont baseball team opened the season with an 11-0 win over West Bladen at home on Monday.
Sophomore Colby Thorndyke struck out nine batters in his time on the mound and didn’t allow a hit. The Knights did get a hit after Thorndyke was pulled.
At the plate, Jaridan Finch had two hits and Cameron Hodge had two RBIs in the win. Quentin Hunt and Quamel Pittman each had a hit and drove in a run, while Thorndyke had a double.
Fairmont plays at home against West Columbus on Tuesday.
Purnell Swett senior Jeremiah Locklear pitches at Richmond on Monday.