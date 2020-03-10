Lumberton’s Edwards looks to enjoy first state finals experience

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton boys basketball coach Bryant Edwards, left, does an interview with Sinclair Broadcasting at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state championship press conference Tuesday in Durham. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton boys basketball coach Bryant Edwards, left, does an interview with Sinclair Broadcasting at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state championship press conference Tuesday in Durham.

DURHAM — To say the week leading up to a state championship game can be hectic would be an understatement.

So as Lumberton prepares to play its first boys basketball state final on Saturday, Pirates coach Bryant Edwards is doing his best through the chaos to slow down and enjoy the ride.

The first-year Lumberton coach is savoring even the mundane tasks of game week, like Tuesday’s press conference at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Durham.

“From a lot of people that have been coaching for a long time, for them never to get this opportunity that I’m able to experience in my sixth year, they’ve just told me, ‘hey, enjoy the moment. Don’t rush it, take it all in, enjoy it, because some people never get this opportunity, and you may never get it again,’” Edwards said. “Everything’s going so fast, but I’m trying to enjoy every single minute of it for sure.”

Lumberton will face North Mecklenburg in Saturday’s 4A state championship game at 7:35 p.m. at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill.

The scope of what the Pirates have accomplished, with five playoff wins including four against higher seeds to reach the state final, was palpable in a room including coaches and administrators representing many of the state’s traditional basketball powers, with each of the 16 teams present winning at least 22 games this season.

“For the publicity that these coaches are getting, obviously these schools deserve it all,” Edwards said. “There are some very successful basketball programs in this room today, and for us to be part of that makes me feel proud of our school, of our program.”

Reaching the state final is not only a first for the Lumberton program or for Edwards himself, but the first for a family of coaches. Edwards’ father, Worley Edwards, is a former longtime high-school coach, and his brother, W.T. Edwards, is currently the head coach at West Columbus.

“It means a lot (to be the first in the family to reach a state final),” Bryant Edwards said. “My dad told me, him and my brother were in the back (at the regional final) after the post-game interviews, and he said, ‘do this for me and your brother, because we never got a chance to do it.’ To hear him say that, that’s a really good feeling.”

Bryant Edwards, a 29-year-old, with five years at South Columbus before coming to Lumberton, had never gone further than a second-round trip with the Stallions in 2019.

But while he hasn’t participated in a state final before, he once played on the Smith Center floor. Edwards was a freshman with UNCP when the Braves played a preseason scrimmage on Nov. 8, 2008 against North Carolina, who went on to win the national championship; that Braves team was coached by Ben Miller, whose son Charlie is a starting guard for the Pirates.

“I played in the Smith Center my first college game,” Edwards said. “That feeling was really good. But to actually be coaching in a state championship game at the Smith Center, I think it’s going to be on another level. It’s going to have another personal feeling for me; I don’t even think the guys realize where they’re about to step into and the history behind the arena, but it’ll come for them, they’ll see it.”

While Edwards hasn’t experienced a state championship game, his opponent on the North Mecklenburg bench has; Duane Lewis led the Vikings to back-to-back appearances in 2005-06, winning the 4A state title in 2005.

“I think it was (NCHSAA commissioner) Que Tucker that said it — you’ve just got to zone in on what you do, because there’s a lot of people coming out of the woodworks, wanting to talk to you, wanting to congratulate you, which is a good thing, people wanting tickets, shirts, are we doing this and that,” said Lewis, who has coached North Mecklenburg for the last two decades. “I’ve enjoyed it before, but sometimes I wish I would have been more in the moment, but you’re worried about everything else with your players.”

As the questions were asked by media members throughout the morning Tuesday, Lewis was complimentary of the job Edwards has done in getting the Pirates into this uncharted territory.

“Everybody’s different in the way they approach it, but he does a great job,” Lewis said. “They’re very disciplined in how they approach it, what they’re going to do. I know they do a lot of good things defensively, and he has his players playing at a high confidence level, so you can tell they’re well-prepared game plan-wise, so he’s done a great job.”

Edwards was equally complimentary of the North Mecklenburg team, but said his team is up for the challenge of facing the 30-1 Vikings, who were the No. 1 seed in the 4A West Regional.

“We know they’re extremely athletic, they’re extremely talented, they’re extremely successful this year; they play some really good competition,” Edwards said. “We know for sure we do have to play our best; we don’t have any room for error when it comes to playing against North Mecklenburg. But my guys feel like they can beat anybody right now. They’re super-motivated, they’re ready to go, practices are high-level, they’re extremely focused; they’re just ready. I’m ready, they’re ready, and I think it’s going to be a good game.”

Looking back to Saturday’s East Regional final, Edwards said he didn’t truly feel the game was won, despite the Pirates’ sizable fourth-quarter lead, until Patriots standout Bradlee Haskell fouled out.

“When he picked up that fifth foul, I looked at the scoreboard and saw we were up 17 or 18, and I thought, ‘this is really going to happen,’” Edwards said. “That’s a good feeling.”

A good feeling he’s trying to enjoy every minute of while he can.

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton boys basketball coach Bryant Edwards, left, does an interview with Sinclair Broadcasting at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state championship press conference Tuesday in Durham. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_IMG-0101-1.jpg Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton boys basketball coach Bryant Edwards, left, does an interview with Sinclair Broadcasting at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state championship press conference Tuesday in Durham.

Pirates coach savoring first state finals trip

Chris Stiles Staff Writer

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.