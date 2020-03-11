County racks up on District 4 hoops honors

March 11, 2020 robesonian Sports 0
Staff report
McNeill McNeill -
Jones Jones -
Edwards Edwards -

RALEIGH — Eight players as well as one coach were recognized when the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association announced the all-district teams on Tuesday.

Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards was named the District 4 boys Coach of the Year as he has directed the Pirates to a historic season in his first campaign with the program. Lumberton is playing for the 4A state title for the first time on Saturday against North Mecklenburg. The 26 wins are a program-high as well.

Lumberton senior guard Jordan McNeill and Purnell Swett senior forward Xavier Jones were named to the first-team all-district squad. McNeill has had an all-around stellar year, and his advanced play this season has helped the Pirates to the heights they have reached this postseason.

Jones was dominant this season, averaging 23 points and 15 rebounds a game for the Rams.

St. Pauls sophomore Jeyvian Tatum and Lumberton junior Jadarion Chatman each were named to the boys second team. Tatum was the Bulldogs’ leading scorer this season, and was the only player to average in double figures for the Three Rivers Conference boys regular-season champions at 10.5 points per game.

On the girls side, St. Pauls’ Iyania Evans and T.J. Eichelberger were selected second-team all-district. Evans averaged a double-double this season in her senior season with the Bulldogs, and Eichelberger averaged a team-best 12.4 points per game in the backcourt for the Three Rivers Conference girls regular-season champs.

Fairmont’s Jakeem Moore and Kobe Davis were picked to the boys third team.

McNeill
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_IMG_4691.jpgMcNeill

Jones
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_xavierjones.jpgJones

Edwards
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_mug_Edwards.jpgEdwards

Staff report

    Pages: 123456789101112131415161718192021222324252627282930313233343536373839404142434445464748495051525354555657585960616263646566676869707172737475767778798081828384858687888990919293949596979899100101102103104105106107108109110111112113114115116117118119120121122123124125126127128129130131132133134135136137138139140141142143144145146147148149150151152153154155156157158159160161162163164165166167168169170171172173174175176177178179180181182183184185186187188189190191192193194195196197198199200201202203204205206207208209210211212213214215216217218219220221222223224225226227228229230231232233234235236237238239240241242243244245246247248249250251252253254255256257258259260261262263264265266267268269270271272273274275276277278279280281282283284285286287288289290291292293294295296297298299300301302303304305306307308309310311312313314315316317318319320321322323324325326327328329330331332333334335336337338339340341342343344345346347348349350351352353354355356357358359360361362363364365366367368369370371372373374375376377378379380381382383384385386387388389390391392393394395396397398399400401402403404405406407408409410411412413414415416417418419420421422423424425426427428429430431432433434435436437438439440441442443444445446447448449450451452453454455456457458459460461Last Page