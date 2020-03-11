Things to know ahead of the 4A state championship game

March 11, 2020
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Ahead of the Lumberton boys basketball team playing the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 4A state title game on Saturday, here are some ways to see the game, both in person and online, as well as other important information to take into consideration.

  • NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker says at Tuesday’s state championship press conference that, due to coronavirus, teams at Saturday’s games in the postgame “handshake line” will elbow bump instead of shaking hands. There will be no major impact, though, on the state championships. She also said fans should use common sense and not come to the games if feeling sick, and fans should take precautions to prevent the spread of any illness.
  • Tickets for the game that tips at 7:35 p.m. on Saturday in the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill fans can purchase three ways. The school was given 1,000 tickets to sell at the Lumberton High School main office during normal school hours this week. Cost for those tickets are $14. At the door, tickets can be purchased for $15. Tickets are also on sale online at https://www.nchsaa.org/event-tickets for $15, plus a service fee.
  • Thursday there will be a meet and greet with the team from noon to 2 p.m. at the school. Championship t-shirts will be for sale at the event for $10.
  • The team will have a noon send-off event at the parking lot by the football field on Friday before they leave for Chapel Hill.
  • For the game Saturday, parking near the Smith Center is $10 per vehicle at the Craige Deck, Bowles Lot and Manning Lot. Disabled parking across from the arena. A map can be seen at https://www.nchsaa.org/sites/default/files/2020%20ParkingMap-Basketball-at-UNC.pdf
  • The Smith Center also has a clear-bag policy. Clear bags that are no bigger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 20 inches will be allowed in the arena, as well as clutch purses no bigger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches and seat cushions are allowed.

