Guarding Locklear? Good luck

LUMBERTON — On the basketball court, there’s a benefit to being in the right place at the right time.

That’s why Matt Locklear is so valuable for the 4A East Regional champion Lumberton Pirates.

The hard-to-scout junior forward has been a key piece off the bench as the Pirates have made their run to the state championship game, which is against North Mecklenburg at 7:35 p.m. Saturday at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill.

“I just try to be at the right spot at the right time,” Locklear said. “When I see Jadarion (Chatman) and Jordan (McNeill) getting double-teamed, I just try to be open down low.”

Locklear is somewhat of a quiet person, and isn’t particularly imposing on the floor either. But that hasn’t stopped him from being productive.

“He’s been super-valuable,” Pirates coach Bryant Edwards said. “He’s somebody you look at as somebody that’s not going to hurt you, but crucial times, crucial situations, he’s always in the right spot at the right time. He’s just smart; he’s not going to bang and not going to be super-aggressive on the offensive end, but defensively he plays hard, he gets his hands on a lot of balls, he keeps balls alive and he’s just always there.”

The 6-foot-2 Locklear is often smaller than the players he’s up against in the post, and that will be the case Saturday against the Vikings. But he’s learned to use his skill set to still be effective.

“It’s a big challenge, because everybody’s taller than you,” Locklear said. “You have to use different things, like pulling up and pump fakes and all that, and if you’re in the right spot at the right time, you’re going to be open every time.”

Locklear scored 12 points in the East Regional final win over Pinecrest, including six over the final 1 1/2 minutes of the third quarter as the Pirates stretched their lead over the Patriots. He also scored 10 in Lumberton’s third-round win over Garner, the No. 1 seed in the East.

In addition to scoring in the paint, Locklear has the ability to shoot from the outside, adding another dimension to his game.

“He can actually really shoot the basketball,” Edwards said. “Not a lot of people understand that, but he can shoot the basketball really, really well. He’s someone, especially next year, that will help spread the floor; especially with the dynamic guards we’re going to have, he’s going to be a pick-and-pop guy, he’s going to be more involved in the offense as opposed to this year.”

“It adds a lot to my game, because I can step out of the paint if I need to, step out and hit a 15-footer or hit the 3-ball,” Locklear said.

Locklear’s combination of finding ways to make himself open against bigger players inside and the ability to step out and score from the perimeter makes him a hard player for opponents to guard — and a hard player for opposing coaches to scout.

“I’m his coach and I have no idea how to scout him,” Edwards said. “It’s not something that I teach. I don’t teach him to play how he plays. He fits in really well in our offense, he sets really good screens, he has really good screens, so on our roll-replace ball screens, he’s somebody that can catch tough passes, make tough layups and be very productive, but he’s kind of like that ‘tweener guy. He’s not really a big threat but he’s somebody that can really bite you in the end.”

The impact Locklear has made has come in his first year of varsity experience. As he’s adjusted to the varsity level, he’s also grown, physically and in how he plays the game.

“It was a big difference (from JV to varsity),” Locklear said. “The games with JV were not as intense, the varsity games are more intense. You’ve got to be on your P’s and Q’s at all times.”

“About four inches of height has helped,” Edwards said. “Obviously, I wasn’t here, so I didn’t see him play JV at all, but I saw him play this summer some, and from this summer to right now, I think he’s put in around two or three inches of height, and we’ve got to get him in the weight room, got to get him a little bit stronger, but he’s a massive piece for us.”

Asked how he would describe his game to someone who’s never seen him play, Locklear’s quick-thinking approach would be the main point of his depiction — one which is an apt characterization.

“A unique player, I like to use my mind, I like to have basketball IQ,” Locklear said. “Be in the right place at the right time.”

Chris Stiles Staff Writer

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.

