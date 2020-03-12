NCHSAA limits state basketball championship attendance

FAYETTEVILLE — As a horn sounded and members of the Lumberton High School boys basketball team celebrated, with chest bumps and hugs and arms raised high in triumph, Jordan McNeill calmly moved towards the handshake line, high-fiving a teammate or two but mostly taking it all in.

McNeill and the Pirates had done something that no Lumberton team before them had accomplished.

“I’m going to Chapel Hill with my team, to win me a ring,” McNeill said he was thinking.

Lumberton defeated Pinecrest Saturday afternoon, 66-47, in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 4A East Regional final, advancing to the boys state championship game for the first time in school history.

“It means a lot; words can’t describe it,” first-year Pirates coach Bryant Edwards said. “Considering everything that happened, the hiring process, everything that happened, how much of a struggle it was, what Robeson County was going through at that time, the whole county was going through a bad time.

“Did I anticipate going to a state championship this year? No, let’s be real here. But did I think this team was special? Absolutely.”

The No. 9-seed Pirates (26-5) will face North Mecklenburg, the No. 1 seed in the West Regional, in the state final Saturday at 7:35 p.m. at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill. Tickets are $15 and are available online at https://www.nchsaa.org/event-tickets.

Lumberton took the lead on the first basket of the game and never trailed again; No. 3 Pinecrest (27-4) was never closer than nine points in the second half, a relief for Lumberton and its fans after a close game in every previous playoff round.

“These past five games have made my heart rate go up, blood pressure, all of the above; they’ve been a little too close for comfort,” Edwards said. “Like I said all along, these guys have learned how to win, so close games I’m confident in them, but to have a little bit of cushion at the end was definitely a sigh of relief.”

The Pirates avenged two previous losses to fellow Sandhills Athletic Conference member Pinecrest.

“I thought Lumberton played really well today,” Pinecrest coach Ben Snyder said. “Obviously we struggled at both ends of the floor, but obviously give a lot of credit to Lumberton, because they’re a big reason why we struggled.”

McNeill scored 27 points to lead all scorers, with at least six in each quarter, and grabbed nine rebounds, extending his record-setting high-school career one more game. he was 14-for-21 at the free-throw line, and also had three assists.

“I haven’t even made it past the first round the past few years, so it’s a blessing,” McNeill said. “We just came out and we wanted it. We wanted it more than them, so it really showed.”

Charlie Miller scored 16 points for the Pirates, with four 3-pointers, including a half-court shot at the halftime buzzer and two key triples as Lumberton extended its lead in the third quarter.

“Whenever (my teammates) drive, they always find me; I’ve just got to find space,” Miller said. “Me knocking down the shots is good, but it never would have happened if they didn’t find me and pass me the ball.”

Jadarion Chatman didn’t score for Lumberton, but was just as key in the outcome, with six assists and eight rebounds.

“I just always feel like if I can get my team involved, we can do something big,” Chatman said. “I don’t have to drop 10 or 15 points; I know if I can get them hot we can do something great.”

While the Pirates were efficient, they held Pinecrest junior standout Bradlee Haskell to nine points in the game, with eight rebounds and three assists.

“From the initial go, we didn’t want to double-team him,” Edwards said. “We tried that a couple times earlier in the year, and doubling him really puts us in a bind, because he’s so good that if he gets out of it he can find the open man because he’s such a good passer. Our gameplan was we were going to to contain the bounce, try to keep him out of the paint, and deny shooters and not let them kill us.”

“They were really physical with him on the ball,” Snyder said. “They really helped; every time he drove, there were probably three or four red shirts around him.”

Dillon Drennan led the Patriots with 11 points and Will Bode scored nine.

Michael Todd led the Pirates early, scoring all six of his points in the first four minutes of the game; after those baskets, three from McNeill and a triple from Miller, Lumberton led 18-5 with 1:40 left in the first quarter, and 19-9 after the period.

Lumberton led 29-18 with 2:10 left in the first half before a 7-2 spurt pulled Pinecrest within six at 31-25 in the closing seconds of the half, before Miller’s half-court bank shot.

“Any time you play a shooter, you know going into that game you’re hoping in the first three or four minutes they don’t get any uncontested 3s, because once they see the ball go in, the basket gets really big, and (Miller) is no different,” Snyder said. “He hit a couple and then the basket got really big in the second half and he hit a couple tough shots.”

The Pirates began the third quarter with a 9-3 stretch to take a 42-28 lead, featuring two Miller triples and a McNeill traditional 3-point play.

Drennan hit a couple 3s in the period for Pinecrest and the Patriots got back within nine at 44-35 with 2:01 left in the quarter, but Lumberton outscored Pinecrest 9-4 over the rest of the period, led by three Matt Locklear baskets in the stretch, to take a 53-39 lead to the fourth.

“Good luck to any coach trying to scout Matt,” Edwards said. “There’s no explanation for what Matt does; his basketball IQ is really high. He’s in the right place at the right time, finds space. I don’t know how to guard him, and I’m his coach.”

The Pirates only made one field goal in the fourth, by Locklear, but that’s mostly because they got to the foul line frequently; the team was 11-for-17 at the line in the fourth, with McNeill going 8-for-11.

Lumberton enjoyed a lead of 11 points or more for the entire fourth quarter, though they treated the game as if it was much closer to make sure they remained focused and secured the victory.

“Every quarter I told them, ‘it’s 0-0, we’ve got to treat this like it’s a really tight game,’” Edwards said. “When I look at them in the huddle, they’re engaged.

“Their eyes are on me, they’re focused, they want to win.”

And win they did, reaching a point further than any Lumberton boys basketball team before.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian The Lumberton basketball team lifts up the NCHSAA 4A East Regional title trophy following its win over Pinecrest on Saturday. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_IMG_9244.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian The Lumberton basketball team lifts up the NCHSAA 4A East Regional title trophy following its win over Pinecrest on Saturday. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Jordan McNeill drives past Pinecrest’s J.J. Goins in the first half of the Pirates’ win over the Patriots on Saturday in Fayetteville. McNeill led all scorers with 27 points. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_IMG_8873.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Jordan McNeill drives past Pinecrest’s J.J. Goins in the first half of the Pirates’ win over the Patriots on Saturday in Fayetteville. McNeill led all scorers with 27 points. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton junior Charlie Miller heaves a halfcourt shot before the halftime buzzer that he made to help propel Lumberton in the NCHSAA 4A East Regional final. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_IMG_9080.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton junior Charlie Miller heaves a halfcourt shot before the halftime buzzer that he made to help propel Lumberton in the NCHSAA 4A East Regional final. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton senior Michael Todd, 50, dances with his teammates in front of the Lumberton student section after the Pirates advanced to the NCHSAA 4A state championship game with a 66-47 win over Pinecrest on Saturday. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_IMG_9225.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton senior Michael Todd, 50, dances with his teammates in front of the Lumberton student section after the Pirates advanced to the NCHSAA 4A state championship game with a 66-47 win over Pinecrest on Saturday. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Seniors Jordan McNeill, 5, and Michael Todd, 50, go to retrieve the NCHSAA 4A East Regional championship trophy after Lumberton defeated Pinecrest 66-47 on Saturday in Fayetteville to punch its ticket to the NCHSAA 4A state championship game. Lumberton faces North Mecklenburg in Chapel Hill next Saturday. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_IMG_9235.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Seniors Jordan McNeill, 5, and Michael Todd, 50, go to retrieve the NCHSAA 4A East Regional championship trophy after Lumberton defeated Pinecrest 66-47 on Saturday in Fayetteville to punch its ticket to the NCHSAA 4A state championship game. Lumberton faces North Mecklenburg in Chapel Hill next Saturday.

Lumberton advances to state final for 1st time

Chris Stiles Staff Writer