NCHSAA limits state basketball championship attendance

March 12, 2020 robesonian Sports 0
By: Jonathan Bym - Sports editor

CHAPEL HILL — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association‘s basketball state championships on Saturday will be played with limited fan access due to the concerns over the coronavirus.

Lumberton athletic director Mackie Register was in on a conference call with the NCHSAA Thursday morning when the decision came down. An email to The Robesonian said the state championship will allow 50 family members of the team into the game and 35 essential school personnel that includes the players and coaches.

The arena will be cleared after each state championship game.

“This decision is not one we take lightly,” NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said in an email. “We recognize that participating in a state championship game is often a once-in-a-lifetime experience for student-athletes, coaches their family and many in the community. However, the NCHSAA a must do his part in providing leadership necessary to keep our students, community and state as safe as possible from the rising threat of COVID-19.”

Anyone who bought tickets will receive a refund. If ticket was purchased at the school, fans can return them at the Lumberton High School main office for a refund. If the tickets were purchased online, visit the site where tickets where the tickets were purchased after noon on Thursday to have that money refunded.

The games will be televised on selected Sinclair Broadcasting stations on TV, and also online with a $9.99 fee at www.NFHSNetwork.com.

All events at Lumberton High School, the meet and greet on Thursday from noon to 2 p.m. and the noon send off on Friday, will go on as planned.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_NCHSAA-Logo-1.jpg

Jonathan Bym

Sports editor