NCHSAA suspends all sports; Lumberton basketball state championship game postponed

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced Thursday afternoon that all sports activities will be suspended beginning at 11:59 p.m. Friday through at least April 6 due to precautions regarding the spread of COVID-19.

A statement from the league said the NCHSAA Board of Directors will assess this situation regularly over the next few weeks. The suspension includes all workouts, skill development, practices and contests.

The basketball state championships, which were scheduled for Saturday, are now postponed. Lumberton High School was set to play in the boys 4A state championship at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill.

“It’s disheartening for our kids, especially our seniors,” Lumberton boys basketball coach Bryant Edwards said. “This is something they’ve worked hard for all year, and the community’s been looking forward to it, and the fact we’re not going to play this weekend — it sucks.”

The NCHSAA will still make an effort to play the basketball state championship. In two weeks, the league will re-evaluate the situation and the spread of the virus. At that time, if it is determined that playing games can resume, basketball teams would get two weeks of practice to prepare for a state championship on Saturday, April 11, according to Edwards who was in on the conference call with the state. The games on that date would be at the same locations as originally scheduled.

If, after the two-week hiatus, it is determined that games cannot be played moving forward, all basketball state finalists would be declared co-champions.

Information on how other sports teams are moving forward was less readily available Thursday afternoon.

