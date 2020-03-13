Lumberton’s state final postponed; all NCHSAA events suspended

LUMBERTON — Less than 3 seconds were on the clock in the first half of Lumberton’s North Carolina High School Athletic Association 4A East Regional final against Pinecrest on Saturday and the Pirates saw a once 14-point lead in the quarter dwindle down to six points before they in-bounded in the backcourt.

With that little time on the clock, many teams throw up a prayer with little hope of scoring. For Lumberton, it was Miller time.

Jadarion Chatman tossed the ball into fellow junior Charlie Miller near the top of the key on the opposite end of the floor. Miller took two dribbles and then led the ball fly off his right hand that has been golden as of late from 3-point range. Standing on the Fayetteville State Bronco logo at midcourt, Miller watched as his half-court heave bounced off glass and through the rim to give Lumberton a nine-point lead at the break as Lumberton’s portion of the fans went into a frenzy while Miller jogged back to the locker room.

“The first thing I saw was they gave me space. They didn’t really try to deny me the ball. I got open and I shoot that shot all the time though,” Miller said. “As soon as I shot it, it felt pretty good, but it surprised me because it went in. It was just a crazy experience.”

While Miller’s shooting range is typically a few feet behind the arc, the half-court shot is something he prepares for, even if it is just casually shooting at practice.

“Whenever I’m in the gym at practice just messing around, you always like to shoot half-court shots,” he said. “I can hit the shot. I’m comfortable shooting it.”

The showing Saturday, that included 16 points on 4-of-9 shooting from deep, was the latest in the run of solid games for the 6-foor junior marksman who has taken on several other roles for the team in the last half of the season as an emerging star for the Pirates during their playoff run, which has them in the program’s first state title game. Game time against North Mecklenburg in the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill is 7:35 p.m. Saturday.

Miller has kept the Pirates alive with big shots this postseason, starting with his go-ahead 3-pointer and late free throws at Apex Friendship in the second round. In the third round, Miller hit 4-of-5 free throws in the final quarter to hold off the Trojans’ charge. Against Hoggard, a third-quarter 3-pointer gave the Pirates the lead for good in the fourth-round matchup and then went perfect from the line in the fourth quarter when the Vikings fouled in desperation.

The Miller that has came in the clutch lately exudes the confidence that he has grown in the last half of the season.

“From things I’ve heard he lost a lot of confidence last year,” first-year Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “Seeing him play this summer and seeing him play this fall, I saw that lack of confidence. We knew he could shoot the basketball. He showed that from an early go, but I saw a different skill set that showed in spurts. He can handle the basketball, he can handle pressure, he can defend and he can be confident. We have forced him to have that confidence and to really let him know that if we are going to do something special and go on a run, he’s got to have the ultimate confidence.”

And the confidence has helped keep the run alive. Miller credits his coaches for being in his corner during the inconsistent shooting start to help get him to where he is at this point in the season.

“I’m shooting more shots than I normally did I guess. First half of the season I wasn’t shooting obviously like I have been now, but my coach just tells me to keep shooting,” he said. “It’s mainly just confidence. As soon as I started to have a couple games where shots fall then I just keep getting better and better as the games go on.”

Miller also has drawn the toughest defensive assignments the last two rounds, and his defensive work on the perimeter has silenced several of the state’s best shooters. Miller played defense on Hoggard and Pinecrest’s best players; after lighting up the Pirates early in the East Regional semifinals, Miller put the clamps on Hoggard’s Brady Rankin, who made one field goal the final three quarters. Bradlee Haskell scored nine points in the loss in the East Regional finals to the Pirates. Jackson Spencer had 17 points scoring in the first half for Apex Friendship, and Miller’s defensive changes held the Patriots’ guard to one point in the second half.

“It’s a pretty big task, but I feel pretty comfortable on the defensive end where I feel like I can just how I play defense and I don’t got to do anything that’s out of my defense,” Miller said. “If I could just play defense how I’ve always have and throughout the season, I feel like I can do that on pretty elite scorers. It’s a big task and I try to do it to the best I can.”

He said that even when the shots aren’t falling, his focus on defense helps him carry momentum to the other side of the ball.

“As a defender and you have one of the tougher assignments, it takes your mind off the offensive end of the floor because you have such a tough defensive assignment,” Edwards said. “I tell him before the games that, ‘I don’t care if you score a point. I want you to keep Haskell from scoring over 10.’ If that’s what he’s thinking about, all of a sudden he’s not thinking about making shots. It just happens. To him, being that he’s a really good defender, his defensive presence is really keyed in on his mind right now and I think that helps his offense.”

Now with another test ahead of himself and the Pirates as they play in their first state championship game against North Mecklenburg, Miller says staying true to what has got the Pirates this far will be a major key in the game.

“We just have to stay focused and don’t change anything we do because how we’ve been playing and what we’ve been doing, we’ve been winning games,” Miller said. “If we keep playing how we’ve played and I keep playing how I play, I feel like it’s going to be hard to beat us.”

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton's Charlie Miller follows through with a 3-point jumper against Pinecrest on Saturday in the NCHSAA 4A East Regional final in Fayetteville. During the Pirates' run, Miller has been a key scoring threat and has come up in the clutch.

Lumberton junior becoming more than just a shooter

Jonathan Bym Sports editor