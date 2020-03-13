Lumberton’s state final postponed; all NCHSAA events suspended

LUMBERTON — Michael Todd dropped the basketball he was holding. Other players were in tears. The room was stunned.
The Lumberton High School boys basketball team had just been told the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 4A state championship game, set for Saturday in Chapel Hill, had been postponed by the league due to the spread of COVID-19.
“It’s disheartening for our kids, especially our seniors,” Pirates head coach Bryant Edwards said. “I just had to talk with our team, and the first thing I could see was just Jordan (McNeill) and Mike (Todd) and my seniors, the tears started coming. This is something they’ve worked hard for all year, the community’s been looking forward to it, and the fact that we won’t be playing this weekend — it sucks.”
The postponement is part of a suspension of all NCHSAA sports through at least April 6. The league will re-evaluate the situation regarding the virus in two weeks, and will decide then on whether or not the state championships, along with all other sports, can be played.
If the games can be played the state finalists, including Lumberton and state-final opponent North Mecklenburg, would have two weeks to practice before the game, which would likely be played Saturday, April 11, and would still be in Chapel Hill.
If, after the two-week hiatus, the NCHSAA decides the games cannot be played, Lumberton and North Mecklenburg would be declared 4A state co-champions.
“How the state’s going to handle it after two weeks, I don’t know,” Edwards said. “It is what it is; we’re just going to take it day by day and just see where it goes. Hopefully (the virus) doesn’t spread even worse.”
The team’s seniors — Todd, Jordan McNeill, Dwayne Davis, Shaleek Baker, Jamel Alford and Tyler Maidene — now have the final game of their high-school careers seemingly in limbo. The entire team is waiting to find out if they’ll be given the chance to finish the team’s incredible run to the final.
The postponement is an unfortunate development for all the state finalists, but for a team playing with such momentum as Lumberton, who beat higher seeds in its last four playoff wins to reach the state final, the turn of events is that much more of a bad break.
“A team like us, momentum was definitely on our side,” Edwards said. “To have a screeching halt like this, and not knowing when we could probably play the game, a lot of uncertainty is not a good feeling. I wish it wasn’t a waiting game for these guys, but in all reality, the state, they are looking out for the kids and looking out for the safety of others.”
Earlier Thursday, the NCHSAA had announced that the games would be held with limited fans, with 50 tickets given to each team for the immediate families of players. About three hours later, the games were postponed.
The delay, or potential eventual cancellation, of the game comes after the Lumberton community showed its support, throughout the week and throughout the previous rounds of the playoffs (see related story, page 1A).
“To this community it’s bigger than just one sporting event,” Edwards said. “This game meant a lot to the community, it meant a lot to the players, the staff, the student body. This was something that was meant to be really good and really special for this community. Our community was really looking forward to coming and showing how much support this team really does have.
“From me to them, we’re sorry for what’s going on, and we hate what’s happening.”
Lumberton High School’s gym, pictured after a game against Purnell Swett earlier this season, will be empty in the coming weeks after the North Carolina High School Athletic Association suspended all sports through at least April 6, including the Pirates’ trip to the boys basketball 4A state championship game that had been scheduled for Saturday.
