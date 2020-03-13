Fairmont’s Harrington to play football at Fayettville State

March 13, 2020 robesonian Sports 0
By: Jonathan Bym - Sports editor
Harrington
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Fairmont’s Cameron Harrington signs his national letter of intent to play football for Fayetteville State next season.

FAIRMONT — Fairmont senior Cameron Harrington is a weight-room leader, and that’s something he prides himself on.

Because of that time and energy, the 2019 Robeson County and Three Rivers Conference football defensive player of the year has found himself a new home for the next four years when he signed Thursday to play Fayetteville State.

“I’m grateful because I’ve been working for it my whole high school career. It’s just a dream come true,” Harrington said. “All those hard nights and long days are paying off really. It seems like it’s unreal.”

Fairmont interim coach George Coltharp has been struck by the attitude that the leader this past season for Fairmont has had in the weight room.

“He’s always thinking about his academics. We have him in weight training still and he’s still in there busting it with Kadeem (Leonard) and the rest of them like he’s going to be playing for us next year. I sure wish we did,” Coltharp said. “I’ve been in the building for a year so the thing about Cam is Cam is the kind of kid you want to be your kid. He handles his school work, he’s a ‘yes sir, no sir’ guy and even works in the front office. He’s a good role model for our program here.”

Harrington tallied 111 tackles, with 20 for loss and six sacks. He also scored three defensive scores. This season came after Harrington played as a defensive end his sophomore and junior seasons.

“Coming back I still had the fundamentals that I learned my freshman year and played with my senior year. Then when you have teammates like the ones I had, it made my job a lot easier,” Harrington said. “I run to the ball, I have a high IQ, effort, consistency and stuff like that.”

The signing is another local standout heading to the Broncos. On National Signing Day, St. Pauls’ Caleb Oxendine and Marquiese Coleman, along with Lumberton’s Michael Todd signed with Fayetteville State.

“They kind of made it easier to play with people that I’ve played against,” Harrington said. “It will be nice to play with them on my team so instead of having to gameplan for them, I get to gameplan with them.”

Harrington said that there were several factors in picking Fayetteville State.

“At the end they showed the most interest compared to other schools. That’s kind of why I fell in love with them. I took a tour of the school and fell in love with the school and the atmosphere,” Harrington said. “The coaches seem really involved with the players. They knew them on a personal level. They weren’t just players, they were friends.”

Harrington
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_mug_Harrington.jpgHarrington

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Fairmont’s Cameron Harrington signs his national letter of intent to play football for Fayetteville State next season.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_IMG_4699.jpgJonathan Bym | The Robesonian Fairmont’s Cameron Harrington signs his national letter of intent to play football for Fayetteville State next season.

Jonathan Bym

Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.