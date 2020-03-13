Stiles: Pirate Nation, I am so sorry

Stiles Stiles

LUMBERTON — This was supposed to be a week unlike any in Lumberton High School’s history.

It has been — but certainly not in a way anyone could have imagined.

The Lumberton High School boys basketball team was scheduled to play for the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 4A state championship in Chapel Hill on Saturday. Earlier in the week, even with the threat of COVID-19 looming, no one gave a second thought to the fact the game against North Mecklenburg would be played, with thousands of Pirate fans in the Dean E. Smith Center stands.

Everything changed Thursday, when the NCHSAA first said the Lumberton’s game and the other seven state championships would be played with limited fans in attendance, then said three hours later the games would be postponed. The move is part of a statewide suspension of all high school sports through at least April 6 as the virus continues to spread.

After everything that’s happened in this community in the last four years, this was finally something for Lumberton fans to cheer for. Instead, it became another gut punch.

”Yesterday’s events and the decisions we made were certainly uncharted territory for the sports world and the NCHSAA was no exception that that regard,” league commissioner Que Tucker said during a media conference call Friday. “The decision we took to postpone the state basketball championships was not something we took lightly. It only came after we felt like we exhausted all other options.”

I understand the NCHSAA’s decision. In their position, I might have made the same call. And this decision wasn’t only made by them, but pretty much the entire athletic world, which has come to an abrupt halt at what is normally the busiest time of the sports year.

But that stance of understanding and the feeling of disappointment for the Pirates not getting to play the state championship are not mutually exclusive.

To Pirate Nation, I am so sorry.

This state championship berth is literally a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, the first time the school has ever played for a boys basketball state championship. As awesome of an experience as a state championship would be for the players, this goes beyond that to a fan base that’s waited lifetimes for this level of success and watching a Pirates team on this stage.

“To this community it’s bigger than just one sporting event,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “This game meant a lot to the community, it meant a lot to the players, the staff, the student body. This was something that was meant to be really good and really special for this community. I hate we’re not able to play this game right now; maybe something will work out.”

For the team members, the chance to play on the Smith Center floor for the high-school level’s ultimate prize would have been the experience of a lifetime. Now, the best-case scenario is that chance being delayed, while there’s ample and understandable doubt of it happening at all.

Fortunately, there is a ray of hope, albeit a small one.

If the association decides high-school sports can resume in a few weeks, Tucker said the game would be played after the teams are given sufficient practice time to get back to “basketball shape,” and that there is no “drop-dead” date at this point that the game would be canceled after.

“It would’ve been easy to cancel the basketball state championships,” Tucker said. “But we want to be hopeful and that’s why we used the word ‘postponed.’”

But the uncertainty is certainly agonizing, particularly considering the odds of the game being played probably aren’t very good.

This is especially true for the Pirates team. Seniors Jordan McNeill, Michael Todd, Dwayne Davis, Shaleek Baker, Jamel Alford and Tyler Maidene don’t know if they’ve played their last high school game or not.

On the one hand, if the state championship isn’t played, what would ultimately be their last moment on the court was still a great one, with jubilation as time expired on the Pirates’ 66-47 win over Pinecrest at the regional final.

But that pales in comparison to finishing a career by playing for a state championship, even in a loss, and particularly if the Pirates were to win.

Instead, finding out that that one final game is potentially never going to be played may be even more gut-wrenching than any on-court scenario of a heartbreaking loss.

This week’s developments have been unprecedented and unfortunate, disconcerting and disheartening, bizarre and historic.

Just not the kind of history Lumberton was hoping for.

Chris Stiles Staff Writer

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.

