From the Fringe

Fairmont’s week in review
Timmy Stultz and Lonail Locklear were the winners in this week’s senior shootout with a one-stroke victory over Greg Dial and Hartley Oxendine.
Bucky Beasley and James Locklear won the second flight, with Bob Antone and Atlas Warrick coming in second. The third flight was won by Keith Woods and Arnold Oxendine, with Mike Smith and Johnny Hunt taking second. The winners of the fourth flight were Monte Herring and Rick Rogers, followed by Clifton Rich and Rick Baxley taking second.
Jimmy Dyson, Arnold Oxendine, Rick Rogers, and Keith Long were closest to the pin winners.
The next senior shootout will be Tuesday, with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.
Fairmont Golf Club will host a Texas Scramble Tournament on March 28 with a noon shotgun start. This will be a 4-person Texas Scramble format with an entry fee of $30 for members and $40 for non-members. There will be lunch served before play and a meal served after play. Call the Pro Shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.
Top rounds posted this week include: Donald Arnette 71; Mitch Grier 71; Jerry Stubbs 72; Eddie Butler 72; Tommy Davis 72; Brian Haymore 74; Bryant Johnston 74; Butch Lennon 74; Bill Link 74; James Thompson 75; Joe Marks 76; Kirk Hamilton 76; Bruce Thompson 76; Aaron Ostrander 77.
Pinecrest senior shootout results
Bucky Beasley and Richard Cook claimed a one-stroke victory over Tiger Willie and Willie Oxendine in this week’s Pinecrest senior shootout.
The closest to the flag winners were Cliff Nance and Al Wall.
The next Pinecrest senior shootout is scheduled for Thursday, with a 10 a.m. shotgun start
Lumberton Chamber tourney date announced
The Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual golf classic at Fairmont Golf Club on Apr. 30.
The four-man, captain’s choice tournament has a noon shotgun start after lunch served at 11 a.m. Cost per player is $75 that will include green and cart fees, a gift bag, one mulligan, one ladies tee and lunch.
There will be a hole-in-one prize of a vehicle donated by Nissan of Lumberton, as well as four closest to the pin prizes, most accurate drive and a money board. First, second and third place team awards will be given as well.
Registration forms can be picked up and sent to the Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce at P.O. Box 1008, Lumberton, NC 28359. Forms can also be faxed to 910-671-9722 or emailed to [email protected] To confirm your registration, call the Chamber office at 910-739-4750.
Send all golf news to Jonathan Bym via email at [email protected]