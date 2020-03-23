From the Fringe

By: Staff report

Fairmont’s week in review

The Texas Scramble Tournament scheduled for next Saturday has been canceled as well as the Hearts-N-Hands Civitan Tournament scheduled for May 1.

The next senior shootout is Tuesday, with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Kirk Hamilton shot his best round firing a 5-under-par, 67.

Top rounds posted this week include: Hamilton 67; Scott Benton 69; Clay Huftstettler 70; Mitch Grier 71; David Sessions 71; Jeff Wishart 71; Aaron Maynor 72; Barry Neal Sr. 72; Eddie Butler 72; Bruce Thompson 72; Bill Link 73; Mike Graham 73; Richie Chmura 73; James Cox 74; Mark Lassiter 74; Sean Morrow 74; Lee Hunt 74; Mike Gandley 75; Barry Leonard 75; Tim Rice 75; Butch Lennon 75; James Thompson 75; Joe Marks 76; John Stanley 77; Jeff Broadwell 77; Bert Thomas 77; Brian Davis 77; Wayne Callahan 77.

Pinecrest senior shootout results

Greg Dial and Hartley Oxendine won this week’s Pinecrest senior shootout by five strokes.

The pair’s round of 62 beat runners-up Ricky Harris and Bobby Thompson.

The special prize winners were Jerry Long, David Evans, Bob Slahetka and Al Wall

Closest to the flag winners were Michael Graham and Ted Hudler.

Lumberton Chamber tourney postponed

The Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual golf classic at Fairmont Golf Club has been postponed.

Staff report

Send all golf news to Jonathan Bym via email at [email protected]

