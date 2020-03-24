Ferguson’s growth leads Red Devils

March 23, 2020 robesonian Sports 0
By: Chris Stiles - Staff Writer
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Red Springs senior guard Jordan Ferguson, 12, drives to the basket during the Red Devils’ game against St. Pauls on Feb. 14 in Red Springs. Ferguson is Robeson County’s Most Improved Player for the 2019-20 season.

RED SPRINGS — Each season, Red Springs boys basketball coach Glenn Patterson looks for one or more of his seniors to step up and become a team leader.

In the 2019-20 season, he found a good one in Jordan Ferguson, and as a result of the senior’s growth both on and off the floor, he is Robeson County’s Most Improved Player.

“I just put in a lot of work in the offseason, trying to be a better player, not for myself but for my teammates and my coaches,” Ferguson said. “In the games I just trusted myself and my teammates, and they made me a better player by pushing me when I felt like I was about to quit, and that motivated me to be a better player.”

Ferguson (12.0 points, 3.0 assists, 2.0 steals per game) nearly doubled his scoring average from last season and tripled his assists and steals per game, becoming the Red Devils’ reliable on-court leader.

“This year he became more of our go-to guy,” Patterson said. “When he came in last year (from Purnell Swett), I thought he was trying to find his way; I was pushing him because I saw the talent in him, but he was trying to find his way and fit in, being the new kid on the block. This year he sort of took ownership and started displaying his talents more this year.”

But Ferguson was just as valuable for the vocal leader off the court for the Red Devils, who were 10-6 in the Three Rivers Conference as part of an 11-14 campaign.

“Jordan was vocal, he was a leader off the court,” Patterson said. “When a guy started steering the wrong direction, he sort of pulled them back in. I thought he did exceptionally well with that this year.”

“This year, I had to be a leader, and that pushed me even harder,” Ferguson said. “I had to be more of a vocal person, talk to them more, push them more; me pushing them pushed me, and that made a big difference with us making it to the playoffs and bringing that energy, and just kept everybody going.”

Ferguson played a key role in the Red Devils’ improvement in the second half of the season. The team struggled closing games and was 4-4 halfway through their TRC slate, but won six of their last eight regular-season games, including their first win over Fairmont in 10 years.

“We had more than one leader on the team,” Ferguson said. “But once everybody connected as one, I think we were unbeatable.”

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.

