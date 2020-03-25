Purnell Swett’s Jones imposes will on boards, blocks

By: Chris Stiles - Staff Writer
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Xavier Jones blocks a shot attempt by Lumberton’s Michael Todd during a game this season in Pembroke. Jones, who averaged 15.6 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game, is Robeson County’s Defensive Player of the Year.

PEMBROKE — Xavier Jones doesn’t have the height of many other inside players at the high school varsity level. But nonetheless, the Purnell Swett senior creates an imposing presence in the paint.

Part of that came in the form of scoring, but it was also due to his blocked shots and especially his rebounding. As a result, Jones has been named Robeson County’s Defensive Player of the Year for the 2019-20 season.

“I know everybody tries to shoot or drive, and I tried to be a force for our team, come out and lay it out, everything on the court,” Jones said.

Jones averaged 15.6 rebounds per game — 21st in the country according to MaxPreps — including 8.1 per game on the defensive end.

“That’s a big part of my game,” Jones said. “I always try to get all the rebounds and outrebound people, just box out.”

His season included a 30-rebound performance on Martin Luther King Day against Heide Trask in which he also scored 31 points.

“He has long arms, huge hands, and just a knack for where the ball’s going to come off the rim,” Purnell Swett coach Jeremy Sampson said. “I don’t know if he studies it, but you watch him on film, when the ball’s in the air, as an offensive player he’s already in front of the defensive player, and he’s already in position. It seems like he has a knack for where the ball’s going to bounce and he gets to it, and with his strength he fights the guys off, and he’s just tough, he’s relentless on the boards.”

Jones’ rebounding contributed to a strong scoring total as well, with 7.5 offensive rebounds per game contributing to a scoring mark of 23.1 points per game as he averaged a double-double for the second straight year.

But his defensive impact goes beyond the boards, with 2.6 blocks and 1.4 steals per game.

“I just read my opponent. I see what he likes to do and how he likes to shoot and I read his body language,” Jones said. “I just felt like, when he was about to shoot, I just timed (the block) perfect.”

“On defense, he affected so many player’s shots with his reach,” Sampson said. “He had a great ability to step out and close out well.”

While the Rams didn’t have the overall success they hoped for this season, Jones still helped lead them to some good moments, including an upset win over eventual regional finalist Pinecrest.

Jones says he feels some underestimate him because of his relative lack of size. But when the Rams took the floor, he was an imposing presence every opponent had to deal with.

“Even with his lack of size — he’s a big kid, but only being about 6-(foot)-2 — I think every opponent, when they were doing scouting for us, I’m sure they had Xavier Jones on their mind, on the scouting report,” Sampson said. “The kid has a big heart, and he goes at it, goes hard at it. He made our other players step their game up, and that was a difference-maker for him.”

