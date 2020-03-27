Moses’ foundation leads to success for St. Pauls

By: Jonathan Bym - Sports editor
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian St. Pauls coach Mike Moses celebrates after a play during his team’s third-round playoff game at home against North Lenoir. Moses coached the Bulldogs to a 27-1 record this season and is the Robeson County girls Coach of the Year.

ST. PAULS — Even with a roster that included a good blend of talent and experience, St. Pauls girls basketball coach Mike Moses will tell you that this year was the toughest of his three with the program.

“It’s far from easy. We had a lot of talent, but as a coach and coaching staff if you don’t get those girls to bond with all that talent, selfish heads can appear,” Moses said. “Even with the talent, there are things you have to make sure never happen. This is just a good group of girls so we didn’t have those kind of problems.”

The Bulldogs were able to find balance this season and finished the season as one of the state’s best with a 27-1 record, claiming the Robeson County Shootout and Three Rivers Conference championships and advancing to the third round of the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs under the direction of Moses, who is Robeson County’s girls Coach of the Year.

“This season was amazing. With this quarantine and everything, all I can do is sit back and think about sports and basketball,” he said. “Man, 27-1 is remarkable.”

St. Pauls finished with a perfect run through the regular season and two rounds into the Three Rivers Conference tournament, which was cut short due to inclement weather, before playing three playoff games at home.

The season was the culmination of the work put down from Moses’ previous two teams to set up for the success of this year’s Bulldog team.

“Those girls withstood everything and helped us get this thing going. They made St. Pauls respectable,” Moses said. “Just to think of the strides we’ve taken. I’ve always said about building the foundation and getting it up. Now we’ve took it to another level as far as play and somewhat getting the respect the ladies have earned.”

Following one of, if not the, best seasons in program history, Moses said that the records set are staggering, but shouldn’t be the mark the Bulldogs aim for next season.

“The bar is set so high. The only thing left to do is win a state championship. We knocked out every goal that we wanted to this year, except for the conference tournament championship. Now it’s just about what we can do to win a state championship,” Moses said. “It’s kind of not fair for the next couple of classes coming up because 27-1 is hard to beat. The expectation can’t be to have a better record than that. Even winning the state championship next year, and if you lose only five games and you get a state championship, that record still won’t be better than this season’s.”

But following the heartbreak of the playoff exit this year to North Lenoir after holding a late lead, Moses remembers that his team will return a lot of talent next year following the first state playoff experience for his team.

“Everyone on the roster, the players and coaches, had never coached or never played in the state tournament,” he said. “That’s our first experience with it so we can only get better.”

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

