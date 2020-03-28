Bulldogs, Rams high girls all-county basketball squad

Moses Moses Thompson Thompson Evans Evans

LUMBERTON — The 2020 Robeson County all-county basketball teams and awards were selected based on coaches recommendations as well as input from The Robesonian staff.

Individual awards

Coach of the Year: Mike Moses, St. Pauls — In his third season with the program, Moses coached the Bulldogs to heights that hadn’t been reached in recent history as the Bulldogs started off their record-setting 27-1 season with a championship in the Robeson County Shootout before finishing off a perfect regular season to earn the Three Rivers Conference title.

Player of the Year: Kylie Chavis, Fr., G, Purnell Swett — Chavis was a key piece in helping the Purnell Swett girls basketball team have a remarkable season. The freshman point guard was named the Sandhills Athletic Conference Player of the Year this season and averaged a county-best 17.0 points per game.

Underclassman of the Year: Jakieya Thompson, Fr., G, St. Pauls — In a loaded freshman class on the girls side, Thompson was one of the best in Robeson County. Thompson picked up playing point guard at the varsity level quickly, and did it effectively for the Bulldogs that was the most successful girls basketball team in the county.

Defensive Player of the Year: Iyania Evans, Sr., C, St. Pauls — A newcomer to St. Pauls after spending her first three high school seasons playing in Fayetteville, Evans was the anchor of the St. Pauls defense that allowed teams to score 25 points per game on average.

Most Improved Player: August Smith, Jr., G, Lumberton — Not only seeing an improvement from last year to this year, Smith also saw herself progress on the court over the last half of the season scoring in double figures in seven of her final eight games of the season.

* denotes on the 2018-19 all-county team

+ denotes on the 2017-18 all-county team

2019-20 Team

*+T.J. Eichelberger, Jr., G, St. Pauls — Eichelberger had more weapons around her, and she was allowed to play off the ball for the first time in her high school career, leading to her posting career-highs in assists per game (3.0) and steals per game (2.7) she also averaged a team-best 12.4 points per game.

Taliya Council, So., F, St. Pauls — With her length and shooting touch from outside, Council was a tough assignment to guard, and was the point for St. Pauls’ fullcourt press that wrecked havoc on opposing teams this season. She averaged 9.2 points per game and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Shakiya Floyd, Jr., G/F, St. Pauls — Floyd transitioned from a full-time starter last year to a solid role player for the Bulldogs and was a leader of the second unit. She averaged 4.0 points per game and 3.7 rebounds a night for the Three Rivers Conference champ.

Natalie Evington, Fr., G, Purnell Swett — A knockdown shooter for the Rams, Evington was the second-leading scorer on the team at 10.3 points per game, with 44 of her 70 made shots this season coming from behind the arc where she boasted a 32 percent clip.

Chloe Locklear, So., F, Purnell Swett — Every team needs the person that will do the unsung dirty work to be successful and Purnell Swett benefited from the hard work of Locklear. She averaged less than five points per game, but pulled down 6.0 rebounds a game and snagged 2.0 steals an outing.

*Jada Coward, Jr., G, Purnell Swett — Another long-range threat for Purnell Swett this season, Coward benefited from having other scoring options around her to open up shots for herself. Coward averaged 7.1 points per game and was second on the team with 2.2 steals a game.

Amyrikal Vaught, Fr., F, Fairmont — Another one of the future stars in the county, Vaught’s length and athleticism helped the turnaround for Fairmont this season as they have accepted a tough defensive identity. She averaged 9.1 points per game and also pulled down 4.4 rebounds a game.

Paris Bethea, Fr., G, Fairmont — Bethea was an effective point guard for the Golden Tornadoes, dishing 4.0 assists per game, while also staying active on defense with 4.4 steals per game. She also showed her touch from deep, knocking down 40 percent of her shots from deep to go along with leading the team in scoring.

*Georgianna Waters, Sr., G, Fairmont — As a senior leader for the talented freshman class, Waters was the team’s third-leading scorer at 8.1 points per game and also collected 3.7 steals per game.

Sydney Bell, Fr., G, Red Springs — Another one of the talented freshmen in the county, Bell led the Red Devils in scoring at 6.6 points per game and was also named to the Three Rivers all-conference team.

Moses https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Michael-Moses.jpg Moses Thompson https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_EJiZyjaXkAArMLF.jpg Thompson Evans https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Iyania-Evans.jpg Evans

Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.