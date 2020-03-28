Purnell Swett’s Chavis turns heads as a freshman to earn county Player of the Year

- Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett freshman Kylie Chavis goes up for a layup against Dillon in the Robeson County Shootout in December. Chavis led the county in scoring and has been named Robeson County’s Player of the Year on the girls side. -

PEMBROKE — This basketball season was an eye-opener for Purnell Swett freshman Kylie Chavis in more ways than one.

There was no secret that Kylie Chavis was going to come in during her first season and make an impact for the Purnell Swett girls basketball team, but her first year at the high-school level was different than her expectations.

“It has changed my perception of what varsity basketball was. I thought it was going to be really easy, like a blow by, but it wasn’t as easy as I thought it was,” she said. “It had its ups and downs, like huge ups and downs throughout the season. I played really good competition and that’s what I was looking for.”

Chavis led the county is scoring at 17 points per game, and was one of the area’s best talents as the Rams’ point guard. She was named the Player of the Year in the Sandhills Athletic Conference, and also is Robeson County’s Player of the Year following a stellar season.

Second-year Purnell Swett coach Jonathan Efird said that Chavis came in from the get go.

“You had pieces around her that helped her thrive, but at the same time having Kylie on the court helped them to be themselves,” Efird said. “She played off of everybody and it was a good fit for us. She didn’t play like a freshman at all, she played like she was on a mission.”

Chavis posted two triple-doubles this season in wins over Lumberton and Hoke County and scored 10 or more points in all but three games she played in.

On top of being a scoring threat off the drive and from distance, she aided the flow of the offense at point guard with 3.4 assists per game and also had 4.4 steals a game.

“This year I think we had all the pieces that we needed. We just needed to work out the kinks. My scoring and my ability to handle the ball and see the court really helped,” she said.

Because of the collective improvement of the group, the Rams went from four wins a season ago to 15 and the program’s first playoff appearance since 2012.

“I knew that I was going to help them a little bit, but not this much. I knew that we were going to be in the playoffs, I just felt it,” Chavis said.

After Jan. 10, Chavis scored in double figures every game, posted both her triple-doubles and added two more double-doubles in that time. She also had a three-game span where she averaged more than 27 points per game in conference play.

“For her, she was out to prove to a lot of people and herself what she was able to do. As the season went along, she only got better,” Efird said. “She showed that she belonged and not only she belonged, but she’s one of the best, if not the best.”

The senior night win over Hoke County was Chavis’ favorite memory from the season as she said it was an emotional win to send the seniors out on.

While Efird said that Chavis was out to prove people what she could do, the freshman said that this season also saw people give more respect for Purnell Swett.

“I think I grew a lot because I had other people pushing me. In the past I’ve really been a one-man show, but this year it’s been a five-people show,” Chavis said. “People have said that we’ve changed the program around, and I think we’ve really changed people’s minds about Purnell.”

Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

