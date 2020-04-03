From the Fringe

By: Staff report
Dan Kenney | Courtesy photo Mack Kenney reaches to take his ball out of the hole after recording a hole-in-one on the 12th hole at Pinecrest Country Club this week.

Kenney earns ace at Pinecrest

Mack Kenney recorded a hole-in-one this week on No. 12 at Pinecrest Country Club.

The ace was witnessed by Mack’s father Dan Kenney.

Pinecrest senior shootout results

Bob Antone and Cliff Nance defeated Ricky Harris and Herb Oxendine in a scorecard playoff to win this week’s Pinecrest senior shootout. Both teams shot a 64 in the round.

Send all golf news to Jonathan Bym via email at [email protected]

