McGirt, Thorndyke named All-American

Purnell Swett’s Troy McGirt and Fairmont’s Colby Thorndyke were recently honored on the Perfect Game-Rawlings All-American team.
McGirt was tabbed second-team All-American in the Atlantic region, while Thorndyke was an honorable mention.
The award is the second from Perfect Game for the junior McGirt.
“It’s a huge honor to have two people from Robeson County, me and Colby, be honored. It shows that the talent is here,” McGirt said.
Thorndyke was appreciative of the honor from one of the top prep baseball organizations in the country.
“To receive anything to do with Perfect Game is big because there are so many players and associations that go with Perfect Game,” Thorndyke said. “To be chosen out of that many people is an honor.”
Last season, Thorndyke was the Freshman of the Year in Robeson County after hitting .389 with 15 RBIs, while also striking out 32 batters on the mound. His sophomore season is currently on hold like the rest of the spring sport athletes in the state, but he is keeping himself game ready in the meantime.
“I really hate it for the seniors. That’s the big part,” he said. “For me, having baseball taken away is like having someone take away something you love.
“I’m trying to throw a little bit, hit a little bit off the tee. Mainly, I’m trying to lift and work out to get stronger because I need to get a lot stronger.”
Thorndyke is the No. 2 first baseman in North Carolina from the 2022 class, according to Perfect Game.
McGirt also said that losing most or possibly the rest of the season is hard to take, but has looked to stay in condition for a possible return to the high school season as well as preparing for the summer.
“This season we had a different vibe around us,” McGirt said. “We had a chance to be good. It really motivates me to come back my senior year next year and do something great.
“I’ve been staying on my daily routine and daily workouts. I’ve worked my way up to where I’m running about two miles and walking two miles. I’m staying in really good health.”
After an injury to his hand last preseason last year, McGirt returned to the lineup for the final 10 games and hit .409 with a homer.
Thorndyke will play with the Carolina Cubs for the second straight summer and is hoping to be more selective at the plate.
“I’ve got to be disciplined at the plate. I didn’t get many strike to start with the first two games of this year,” Thorndyke said. “Sometimes I swing at bad pitches to get me out so I need to be smart with the pitches I choose.”
On top of conditioning, McGirt is working on his arm strength that could pay dividends down the road. He will play with the Tri-State Arsenal this summer.
“By talking to pro scouts, on the hitting side I’m a draftable guy so I’ve got to get my arm strength there,” McGirt said.
After last season, Thorndyke picked up an offer and verbally committed to East Carolina. The Pirates had 18 players recognized in the Atlantic region All-American team.
“I really enjoyed the coaches. The attention they gave me made me feel like they were really interested,” he said. “They gave me a good offer and I took it.”
McGirt also committed to Wake Forest after his freshman season and likes the chemistry build already with fellow commits. A total of 23 future Deacs were on the team.
“We are creating chemistry now that we don’t even know yet,” McGirt said. “If it does work out where all of us make it to Wake, I pray that we can all say on the page and play as a team.”
Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]