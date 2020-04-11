From the Fringe

robesonian Sports
By: Staff report

Fairmont’s week in review

Greg Dial and Hartley Oxendine were the winners of this week’s senior shootout.

Dennis Andrews and Bob Antone took second place. The winners of the second flight were Gene Brumbles and Jerry Jolly, with Tommy Dyson and Jimmy Dyson coming in second place. Tim Moore, Oxendine and Antone were closest to the pin winners.

The next senior shootout is Tuesday, with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Scott Benton 67; Bradley Hamilton 67; Dylan Thompson 70; Aaron Maynor 70; Bruce Thompson 70; Brook Gehrke 70; Roy Williamson 71; Brian Haymore 72; James Cox 72; Mitch Grier 72; Jeff Broadwell 73; Sean Morrow 73; Kirk Hamilton 73; David Sessions 73; Andy Andrews 73; J.T. Powers 73; Mark Lassiter 73; Butch Lennon 73; Bob Antone 73; Connor Brigeman 73; James Barron 74; Richie Chmura 74; Bill Link 74; James Thompson 74; Danny Lassiter 74; Jeff Wishart 74; Jack Thompson 75; Richard Coleman 75; David Locklear 76; Tim Rice 77.

Pinecrest senior shootout results

Tiger Willie and Willie Oxendine claimed a six-stroke win in this week’s Pinecrest senior shootout.

The runners-up were James H. Oxendine and Ricky Harris.

