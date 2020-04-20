From the Fringe

April 20, 2020 robesonian Sports 0
By: Staff report

Fairmont’s week in review

Greg Dial and Hartley Oxendine won this week’s senior shootout with a one-stroke victory over Ricky Harris and Delton Burns.

Marvin Howington and Butch Lennon won the second flight, with Tommy Dyson and Jimmy Dyson coming in second. Dial, Tommy Dyson, D.J. Jones and Greg Bryant were closest to the pin winners.

The next senior shootout will be this Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Sean Morrow 69; Mitch Grier 70; Kirk Hamilton 70; Calvin Hammonds 71; Mark Lassiter 72; Tommy Davis 73; Andy Andrews 73; James Thompson 73; Aaron Maynor 73; Butch Lennon 74; David Lowry Jr. 75; Tim Moore 76; Clifton Rich 78; Jasper Jackson 78.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/sport-golf-1.png

Staff report

Send all golf news to Jonathan Bym via email at [email protected]

Send all golf news to Jonathan Bym via email at [email protected]