The pick is in: Looking back at Robeson County’s 4 NFL Draft picks

AP File Photo Lumberton native Jamain Stephens, right, goes through training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Stephens was drafted in the first round of the 1996 NFL Draft and was out of the league by the 2001 season. AP File Photo Lumberton native Jamain Stephens, right, goes through training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Stephens was drafted in the first round of the 1996 NFL Draft and was out of the league by the 2001 season. Bill Kostroun | AP File Photo Sean Locklear (75) blocks for New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) during the first half of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in September 2012. Locklear was drafted in the third round of the 2004 draft. Bill Kostroun | AP File Photo Sean Locklear (75) blocks for New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) during the first half of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in September 2012. Locklear was drafted in the third round of the 2004 draft. AP File Photo Pittsburgh Steelers running back Tim Worley (38) carries the football during the Steelers 26-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in October 1989 at Three River Stadium in Pittsburgh. Worley is the highest drafted player to ever come out of Robeson County when he was picked seventh overall in 1989. AP File Photo Pittsburgh Steelers running back Tim Worley (38) carries the football during the Steelers 26-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in October 1989 at Three River Stadium in Pittsburgh. Worley is the highest drafted player to ever come out of Robeson County when he was picked seventh overall in 1989.

LUMBERTON — With the NFL Draft starting Thursday, here’s a look back at the four Robeson County football studs that heard their names called in previous drafts to fulfill their lifelong dreams of being a professional football player.

Of the four Robeson County natives that were selected in past NFL Drafts, three were first-round draft picks in the 1980’s and 1990’s. All four players were drafted in the first three rounds of the draft and all four were Lumberton High School graduates.

With the seventh pick in the 1989 draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers select Tim Worley, running back, from Georgia.

The name that many talk about as the best football player to come out of Robeson County is Worley. After a standout career at the University of Georgia that required Worley to work back from an injury, he posted 1,216 yards and 17 touchdowns as a junior before leaving college early to enter the draft.

Heading to Pittsburgh, Worley was expected to be the next stud running back for the Steelers. Under head coach Chuck Noll as a rookie, Worley rushed for a career-best 770 yards and scored five touchdowns. He led the Steelers in rushing as the team went on to finish 9-7 in 1989.

He was injured and missed most of the 1991 season.

Worley missed the 1992 season for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy after he skipped two mandatory drug tests. He played for Pittsburgh to start the 1993 season and then was traded to Chicago midway through the campaign. In total total, Worley rushed for 470 yards and two touchdowns that season. Worley went on to play five games with Chicago in 1994, rushing for 17 yards and a score, with his last game coming in Week 6 against New Orleans before the Bears released him.

He finished his NFL career with 1,792 yards rushing.

With the 18th pick in the 1981 draft, the Baltimore Colts select Donnell Thompson, defensive end, from University of North Carolina.

Following a heralded college career at the University of North Carolina, Thompson was the first Robeson County native drafted in 1981. His career took him to both locations the Colts franchise has ever been, first in Baltimore and then moving with the franchise to Indianapolis after the 1983 season.

Thompson was a formidable defensive end for a struggling Colts franchise that posted two winning seasons in his 11-year career. He started in 143 of the 147 games he played and was constantly one of the leaders on the team in sacks from 1983 to his final season in 1991.

He tallied 40 career sacks, including a career-high seven in the 1989 season. Thompson fell on eight fumbles in his career, and the only fumble he recovered in 1987 he returned 28 yards for the only touchdown of his career against New England in Week 7.

With the 29th pick in the 1996 draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers select Jamain Stephens, offensive lineman, from North Carolina A&T.

Stephens’ career failed to live up to his lofty status as a first-round pick. Reports from his time with the Steelers suggest that Stephens’ work ethic cost him after entering the league during the 1997 season.

Playing at right tackle, he made 40 appearances and only started in 15 games during his five-year career that included three years in Cincinnati from 1999 to 2001 after he was cut by the Steelers early in training camp in 1999.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Stephens came into that training camp 20 pounds over his listed weight of 330 pounds. He failed to finish the series of 40-yard sprints at the end of one of the earlier practices and was cut hours following the incident.

This came the summer after Stephens beat out Paul Wiggins for the starting right tackle spot in 1998. He went on to start in 10 of the 11 games he played that season.

With the 84th pick in the 2004 draft, the Seattle Seahawks select Sean Locklear, offensive lineman, from North Carolina State.

As the last person to have their named called on draft day from Robeson County, Locklear’s nine-year career took him to a Super Bowl.

Locklear started at right tackle for Seattle in 78 of the 97 games he appeared in from 2004 to 2010. During the 2005 season that included the Seahawks’ appearance in Super Bowl 40, Locklear did not miss a start in all 19 games. He helped clear the way for Shaun Alexander’s 1,880-yard season that included 27 touchdowns.

After his five-year deal with Seattle ended in 2010, Locklear signed with Washington for the 2011 season and then finished his career after the 2012 season with the New York Giants. He signed a one-year deal with Atlanta before the 2013 season, but did not play a snap.

Locklear’s career earning, according to Spotrac, is $24.8 million.

Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

